AAA says 2.7 Million Tennesseans to Travel Over Year-End Holidays

Year-End Travelers by Mode

By Car: AAA expects 2.5 million more people on the roads this year. Nationwide, an estimated 107 million will take a road trip of 50 miles or more. That’s just shy of the record of 108 million road travelers – set in 2019.

Road travel is expected to be the second-highest on record in Tennessee. More than 2.5 million Tennesseans are forecast to take a road trip. That’s 52,000 more Tennessee road trippers than last year. 93% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, making it the most popular way to travel.

“Many travelers, particularly families with young children, prefer the flexibility and lower cost that road trips provide,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas demand in December goes down as the weather gets colder, more people work remotely, and holiday shoppers purchase their gifts online versus in person.”

Gas prices are expected to be cheaper than last year’s levels. During the last two weeks of 2023, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.78 per gallon. During that time, the state average ranged from $2.75 per gallon to a high of $2.82/g. Currently, Tennessee drivers are currently paying $2.65 per gallon. To view updated national, state, and metro area gas price averages, visit GasPrices.AAA.com .

AAA car rental partner Hertz says Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Oahu, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa are the cities displaying the highest rental demand for the holidays. The busiest car pick-up days are expected to be Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21st. The busiest time for rental returns is expected to be the weekend and Monday after Christmas. The average length of rental is one week.

AAA’s Road Trip Safety Tips

Nationally, AAA expects air travel to set a new record this holiday season.That number surpasses the previous record of 7.5 million air travelers last year. AAA booking data showscompared to last year. The average domestic ticket is $830. International flights are 13% more expensive, averaging $1,630 a ticket.The number of Americans traveling by bus, train, and cruise this holiday season is up nearly 10% compared to last year. AAA expects 4.47 million people will travel by other modes. That number is the highest it’s been in 20 years.compared to last holiday season. Cruising is popular this time of year as many families enjoy celebrating the holidays aboard a ship full of activities and food.

With an additional 2.5 million travelers expected on the roads, AAA urges drivers to prioritize safety with the following tips:

Follow Posted Speed Limits: While it’s tempting to speed to save time, the facts don’t support it. Even minor increases in speed can make crashes deadly.

Driving 80 mph instead of 75 mph over 100 miles saves only 5 minutes, hardly worth the risk.

Speeding may feel faster but often leads to tragedy.

Drive Only When Alert and Refreshed: Driving on 4-5 hours of sleep is as dangerous as driving with a 0.08 BAC (legal intoxication). Less than 4 hours of sleep? The risk doubles.

Travel during hours you’re normally awake and avoid overnight drives.

Steer clear of heavy meals, drowsy medications, and alcohol.

For long trips, take breaks every 2 hours or 100 miles. Use these breaks to switch drivers if possible, or park at a safe location and nap for 20-30 minutes to recharge.

Slow Down, Move Over: A roadside worker is killed every other week in the U.S. To help prevent these tragedies, AAA asks drivers to Slow Down, Move Over.

When you see an emergency responder on the side of the road assisting a stranded driver, reduce your speed.

If possible, change lanes to give those crews room to do their jobs safely.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have Move Over laws in place.

Best/Worst Times to Drive

INRIX , a provider of transportation data and insights, expects drivers will experience the worst traffic delays the weekends before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The holidays themselves are expected to have minimal congestion. Drivers in Boston, New York City, Seattle, and Washington, DC could see double the typical delays. Nationwide, travel times could be up to 30% longer.

“With a near record number of auto travelers expected this holiday season, drivers should expect delays in and around major metro areas, with Sunday, December 22nd expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours during the week. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the evening commute.”

Please note that the times listed below are for the time zone in which the metro is located.

For example, Atlanta routes = ET and Los Angeles routes = PT.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thursday, Dec 19 3:00 – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Friday, Dec 20 1:00 – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, Dec 21 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Sunday, Dec 22 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Monday, Dec 23 1:00 – 6:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Tuesday, Dec 24 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Wednesday, Dec 25 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Thursday, Dec 26 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Friday, Dec 27 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Saturday, Dec 28 1:30 PM – 7:00 PM Before 11:00 PM Sunday, Dec 29 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 11:00 PM Monday, Dec 30 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Tuesday, Dec 31 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Wednesday, Jan 01 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Thursday, Jan 02 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 3:00 PM

Source: INRIX

AAA’s Top Holiday Destinations

The top holiday destinations listed below are based on AAA booking data from December 21st, 2024 to January 1st, 2025. Tropical weather destinations top the list as many people head to beach resorts and on cruises to end the year.

The charming Southern cities of Charleston and New Orleans are also on the top 10 domestic list. In addition to Caribbean destinations, Bahrain finds itself in the top 10 international list thanks to its popular cruise port, pleasant weather, and rich history.

DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL/CARIBBEAN ORLANDO, FL PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC FORT LAUDERDALE, FL MEXICALI, MEXICO MIAMI, FL CANCUN, MEXICO ANAHEIM/LOS ANGELES, CA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN TAMPA, FL PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO LAS VEGAS, NV SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA HONOLULU, HI SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO CHARLESTON, SC NASSAU, BAHAMAS NEW ORLEANS, LA ORANJESTAD, ARUBA NEW YORK, NY LONDON, ENGLAND





Holiday Forecast Methodology

Travel Forecast

In cooperation with AAA, S&P Global Market Intelligence (SPGMI) developed a unique methodology to forecast actual domestic travel volumes. The economic variables used to forecast travel for the current holiday are leveraged from SPGMI’s proprietary databases.

These data include macroeconomic drivers such as employment, output, household net worth, asset prices, including stock indices, interest rates, housing market indicators, and variables related to travel and tourism, including gasoline prices, airline travel, and hotel stays. AAA and SPGMI have quantified holiday travel volumes going back to 2000.

Historical travel volume estimates come from DK SHIFFLET’s TRAVEL PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM. The PERFORMANCE/MonitorSM is a comprehensive study measuring the travel behavior of U.S. residents. DK SHIFFLET contacts over 50,000 U.S. households each month to obtain detailed travel data, resulting in the unique ability to estimate visitor volume and spending, identify trends, and forecast U.S. travel behavior, all after the trips have been taken.

The travel forecast is reported in person-trips. In particular, AAA and SPGMI forecast the total U.S. holiday travel volume and expected mode of transportation. The travel forecast presented in this report was prepared the week of November 4, 2024.

Because AAA forecasts focus on domestic leisure travel only, comparisons to TSA passenger screening numbers should not be made. TSA data includes all passengers traveling on both domestic and international routes.



Additionally, TSA screens passengers each time they enter secured areas of the airport, therefore each one-way trip is counted as a passenger tally. AAA focuses on person-trips, which include the full round-trip travel itinerary. As a result, direct comparisons of AAA forecast volumes and daily TSA screenings represent different factors.

Year-End Holiday Travel Period

For this forecast, the year-end holiday travel period is defined as the twelve-day period from Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, January 1st. AAA’s year-end holiday travel period can range from 10 to 13 days, depending on which day of the week Christmas and New Year’s Day fall.

This year’s holiday travel period is two days longer than last year. While a longer holiday travel period can offer more options for departures and return trips, all the year-end holiday periods contain two weekends.

