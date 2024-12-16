Flood Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until 4:45pm

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for Clarksville, Big Rock, Adams and Woodlawn.

At 1:38pm CT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The flood advisory is in effect until 4:45pm CT this afternoon

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Montgomery County, Robertson County and Stewart County.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.