61 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 16, 2024
HomeNewsFlood Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until 4:45pm
News

Flood Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until 4:45pm

Up to 1.5 Inches of Rainfall Triggers Flood Alert in Montgomery County and Neighboring Counties

News Staff
By News Staff
Flood Advisory

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for Clarksville, Big Rock, Adams and Woodlawn.

At 1:38pm CT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The flood advisory is in effect until 4:45pm CT this afternoon

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Montgomery County, Robertson County and Stewart County.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Previous article
Fourth Annual Artsville Festival Celebrates Art, Music, and Creativity
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information