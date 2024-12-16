Fourth Annual Artsville Festival Celebrates Art, Music, and Creativity

Clarksville, TN – Morgan Theis was the co-performance coordinator at this year’s Artsville Festival. She took a much-needed minute on Saturday afternoon to talk about the events of the week.

“This is our fourth year,” Theis said. “We started on Tuesday with our Artsville Live event at the Emerald – a live performing arts, film, and fashion competition. Thursday evening, we were at Sanctuary on Main for our annual Gala , which featured a juried art gallery.

“Everything has been wonderful all week. We’ve actually had more artists and performing arts entries than in previous years. That involvement is way up. We’re hoping for 10,000 – 12,000 attendees today, which was 7,000 – 8,000 last year.

“WE have lots of food trucks and more than 75 vendors. There are musicians on two stages – The Total Balance performance area and The Ville stage. We’re doing the Chalk Walk, and our judges are coming through at 4:00pm. That event is already sold out. We have 3-D chalk artists, live muralists, a kid zone with inflatables, and eleven community art projects. It’s a great event that allows people to walk around and do art in the moment.”

Photo Gallery