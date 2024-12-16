Top-Ranked Tennessee Vols Basketball Host Western Carolina After Thrilling Illinois Victory

#1 Tennessee (10-0) vs Western Carolina (3-6)

Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | Watch Online: SECN+

Knoxville, TN – Looking to build on its fifth 10-0 start to a season in program history, the No. 1 Tennessee men’s basketball team returns home Tuesday night for a bout with Western Carolina at Food City Center. Tipoff is set for 6:00p, CT, 7:00pm ET.

Fans can catch Tuesday’s game between the Volunteers (10-0) and Catamounts (3-6) on SEC Network+. Andy Brock (play-by-play), Steve Hamer (analyst) and Sarah Detwiler (reporter) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

In Tennessee’s most recent outing, its first-ever non-conference true road game as the nation’s top-ranked team, it showed resiliency in a 66-64 road win at Illinois Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,544 at State Farm Arena.

Senior guard Jordan Gainey not only clinched the victory with a buzzer-beating layup, but also poured in a game-high 23 points, his most in two seasons as a Volunteer, for UT. He scored 18 of his points in the final 14 minutes.

The Matchup

The Volunteers’ seven victories over Western Carolina are by an average of 24.1 ppg. All are by at least 12, with five by 18-plus, three by 26-plus and two by 38-plus.

Tennessee’s seven wins versus Western Carolina are its sixth- most against any current DI foe it has not lost to multiple times, trailing only Tennessee Tech (28- 1), Furman (11-0), UNC Asheville (11-0), Austin Peay (10-1) and Louisiana (10-1).

Following a 22-10 (11-7) campaign a year ago, the Catamounts were picked eighth in the SoCon preseason poll.

Junior guard Ice Emery leads Western Carolina in ppg (12.0), apg (2.0) and spg (1.1).

Tennessee owns a 98-17 all-time record versus the current SoCon membership and has defeated all 10 teams at least twice.

Rick Barnes is 24-1 in his career against current SoCon schools, good for his most victories without multiple losses versus any league. He is 9-1 at Tennessee, with the lone setback on 11/11/16 versus Chattanooga, 82-69.

News and Notes

Tennessee is among just five undefeated Division I schools— three are in the SEC—alongside Drake, Florida, Oklahoma and Utah State. Only UT is also unbeaten in women’s basketball.

Tennessee is 10-2 all-time as the No.1teamintheAPPoll.Itis9-1 under Rick Barnes (2-0 in 2023- 24, 7-1 in 2018-19) and was 1-1 under Bruce Pearl (1-1 in 2007- 08). This is the first time UT is ranked first nationally during pre- SEC, non-conference action.

Only once before has UT hosted a non-conference foe while ranked first nationally. It beat West Virginia, 83-66, on 1/26/19 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Volunteers are 24-4 all- time as an AP top-three team, including 20-2 under Barnes.

Jordan Gainey not only made a buzzer-beating layup to beat Illinois (12/14/24), but also scored his most points as a Vol (23) and led UT in scoring for the first time.

In the last six games, Chaz Lanier is averaging 22.3 ppg, with 17-plus in each, 22-plus in four and 25- plus in three.

Through 10 outings, UT’s largest deficit is eight points. Meanwhile, it has held a lead of at least 18 points all but one game, including an edge of 26-plus in all but two. It has won all but one contest by at least 13 points, with six by 22- plus and three by 35-plus.

The Volunteers, 10-0 for the fifth time ever, are seeking their fouth 11-0 start. The others were in 1999-2000 (11-0), 1922-23 (14-0) and 1915-16 (finished 12-0).

UT is on a 10-game winning streak for the 12th time (10th in a single season). It is seeking its eighth 11-game ledger (sixth in a single campaign).

Tennessee’s 181 wins over the last eight years (2017-25) rank co-eighth nationally, alongside Liberty. Only Gonzaga (220), Houston (214), Kansas (199), Duke (193), Purdue (190), San Diego State (184) and Virginia (182) possess more.



At 816-415, Rick Barnes is one victory away from passing Rollie Massimino for sole possession of the No. 12 spot on the all-time DI wins list, which is on Page 18).

High-Caliber Company

Tennessee and Kansas are the only two schools to earn an AP top-five ranking in each of the last four seasons (2021-25). Only two others, Arizona and Purdue, entered 2024-25 with a three-year streak.

The Volunteers are one of only four teams to reach the AP top six in each of the past five seasons, alongside Alabama, Houston and Kansas.

UT is one of just five programs to reach the AP top six in at least six of the last seven seasons (2018- 25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Kentucky. Those are also the only five schools to enter the AP top five in at least five different years during that stretch.

The Vols are among only seven teams to reach the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll in at least two of the last seven seasons (2018-25), joining Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas and Purdue.

Over that same seven-year stretch (2018-25), UT is also one of seven teams to claim an AP top-two position in at least three seasons, alongside Baylor, Connecticut, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Purdue.

Tennessee is one of just seven schools to earn an AP top-20 ranking in each of the past eight years (2017- 25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State and North Carolina. Just two others— Houston and Purdue—have even reached the AP top 25 in each of those seasons.

Additionally, over the last three seasons (2022- 25), the Vols are one of just five teams to reach the AP top two in multiple seasons, joining Alabama, Connecticut, Kansas and Purdue.

Racking Up Ranked Victories

TOP 25: In the past four years (2021-25), Tennessee has and SEC-best 21 AP top-25 wins, good for co- fourth nationally, alongside Purdue. It is behind only Kansas (24), Connecticut (23) and Iowa State (22). Only Marquette (19) is even within two of the Volunteers, while the closest SEC school is three behind (Alabama with 18).

TOP 20: Tennessee possesses an SEC-high 19 AP top-20 wins over that span, the third-most of any DI school, trailing only Connecticut (22) and Kansas (21). The only other schools with even 17-plus are Purdue (18) and Iowa State (17). The closest SEC program is four shy (Alabama with 14).

TOP 15: The Volunteers own an SEC-best 16 AP top-15 decisions over those four seasons, good for second-most in the country, trailing just Kansas (19). Only Iowa State (14), Connecticut (13) and Purdue (13) are even within three of UT, while the closest SEC team is four behind (Alabama with 12).

TOP 10: Since 2021-22, Tennessee owns eight AP top-10 triumphs, co-first in the SEC and co-fifth nationally, alongside Kentucky and North Carolina. Only Connecticut (11), Iowa State (11), Kansas (11) and Purdue (10) have more. The eight such wins in that time are against #1 Alabama (2/15/23), #3 Kansas (11/25/22), #3 Auburn (2/26/22), #4 Kentucky (2/15/22), #5 Kentucky (3/12/22), #6 Arizona (12/22/21), #10 Texas (1/28/23) and at #10 Kentucky (2/3/24).

TOP FIVE: In that same four-year span, UT has five AP top-five wins, tied with Alabama, Arizona and Iowa State for the most in the nation. Only two other schools, Gonzaga and Purdue, have even four.

…And Doing So Efficiently

Tennessee, at 21-14 (.600), has the best record versus AP top-25 opponents over the last four seasons (2021-25). Auburn (12-10 .545) ranks second, while no one else has a mark above .500.

The Volunteers are 10 games over .500 (19-9; .679) against AP top-20 teams in that span, while just one other SEC team, Auburn (10-8; .556), is even at a .500 clip.

UT is also 10 games over .500 (16-6; .727) versus AP top-15 foes in that time, while the next closest SEC team in winning percentage, Auburn (8-6; .571), has half as many wins with the same amount of losses.

At 8-5 (.615), the Volunteers are the only team in the SEC with a winning record against AP top-10 foes over those four seasons. Kentucky (8-8; .500) places a distant second.

Tennessee (5-4; .556) and Arkansas (3-2; .600) are the only SEC programs at .500 or better versus AP top-five teams in that four-year stretch.

The Volunteers, despite their excellent winning percentage, have played the fourth-most games (35) against AP top-25 foes of any SEC team in the last four years (2021-25). They trail just Texas (42), Oklahoma (38) and Alabama (36) in such outings, while no other SEC school is above 30.

Winning Ways

Over the last eight seasons (2017-25), Tennessee paces all SEC programs in total wins (181) and overall winning percentage (.733), plus is tied for first in postseason victories (18). In that span, UT has three SEC titles (2018 and 2024 regular seasons, 2022 tournament).

In that same eight-year stretch, the Vols are one of only three SEC teams with an overall winning percentage above even .650, alongside Auburn (.731) and Kentucky (.707).

In SEC play over the same eight-year period, Tennessee (86-39; .688) is second in the league, behind Kentucky (87-38; .696), in both victories and winning percentage. Only Auburn (81-45; .643) and Alabama (78-48; .619) have even 70-plus wins.

Over just the last four seasons (2021-25), the Volunteers own an 89-28 (.761) overall record, that is good for the most victories and best winning percentage in the SEC over that span.

In that same four-year span, Tennessee (39-15; .722) is tied with Kentucky for the best record in conference play among SEC teams.

Dynamite “D” A UT Trademark

Tennessee, through 12/14/24, ranks first nationally in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (88.7), just ahead of second-place Duke (89.0).

The Volunteers finished third in 2023-24 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (90.2) and placed fifth in DI in field-goal percentage defense (39.4).

In 2022-23, Tennessee led the nation in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (87.5), holding the top spot for 15 total weeks. The Vols also led all DI teams in 3-point defense (26.5) that year, as well as ranked third in both scoring defense (57.9) and field-goal percentage defense (37.3).

In five of the last seven seasons (2017-24), UT has finished top-10 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: third in 2023-24, first in 2022-23, third in 2021-22, fifth in 2020-21 and sixth in 2017-18.

UT, through 12/12/24, has won 39 times in a row when holding its foe under 60 points, including posting a dazzling 22-0 mark in 2022-23.

The Vols, through 12/12/24, have won 48 straight when allowing 50 points or fewer, since 12/29/12. That includes 12 such victories in 2022-23, matching Houston for the most of any team that season.

Pool Presence

Tennessee has played 213 games as a ranked team in the AP Poll in Rick Barnes‘ tenure, posting a 161-52 (.756) record. Over 68.0 percent of the Volunteers’ 313 games since Barnes arrived in 2015- 16 have come with the team ranked in the AP Poll, all since 2017-18 (213 of 247, 86.2 percent).

UT is 140-47 (.749) while in the AP top 20 under Barnes, 109-34 (.762) while top-15, 83-25 (.769) while top-10, 39-12 (.765) while top-five, 20-2 (.909) while top-three and 9-1 (.900) while No. 1.



The Vols are 29-22 (.569) in AP top-25 matchups under Barnes, including 23-15 (.605) with both teams in the top 20, 14-9 (.609) with both in the top 15 and 7-6 (.538) with both in the top 10.

Happy At Home

Over the last five seasons, since 2020-21, the Volunteers are 62-7 (.899) on their home court.

Over the last five seasons, since 2020-21, the Volunteers are 62-7 (.899) on their home court.

In 10 seasons under head coach Rick Barnes, Tennessee is 127-24 (.841) at Food City Center. Twice during the Barnes era, UT has gone undefeated at home: 18-0 in 2018-19 and 16-0 in 2021-22.