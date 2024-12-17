Clarksville-Montgomery County Under Flood Watch Through Wednesday Morning

Nashville, TN—The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The watch is in effect from midnight Tuesday, December 17th, until noon Wednesday.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Saturated grounds from recent rainfall, when combined with additional rainfall from showers and thunderstorms tonight into Wednesday, may result in areas of flooding.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alerted for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Counties Affected Are

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Houston County, Humphreys County,

Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, and Jackson County.