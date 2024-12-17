Clarksville Police Investigate Domestic-Related Homicide on West Creek Drive

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 2:00pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a shooting that had already occurred at a residence on West Creek Drive.

There is one victim, and he was transported to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County EMS but was pronounced deceased a short time later. This is a domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the public.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked not to hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective Hofinga at 931.648.0656, ext. 57720.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.