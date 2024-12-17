53.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigating Death Near Chesapeake Lane Construction Site
News

Clarksville Police Investigating Death Near Chesapeake Lane Construction Site

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 3:06pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to an ambulance call at 135 Chesapeake Lane. An unresponsive male was discovered lying on the grass near a new construction site.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives from the Special Operations Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

No further details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

Previous article
TDOT Launches “The Summitt” Ferry Boat, Honoring Pat Summitt’s Legacy
Next article
#18 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Faces Memphis in FedExForum Showdown
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information