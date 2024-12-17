Clarksville Police Investigating Death Near Chesapeake Lane Construction Site

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 3:06pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to an ambulance call at 135 Chesapeake Lane. An unresponsive male was discovered lying on the grass near a new construction site.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives from the Special Operations Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating the incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

No further details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.