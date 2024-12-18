Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education Champions Inclusion with New Grant Program

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Eriksson College of Education has launched the Changemaker Mini-Grant program, awarding inaugural grants to Dr. Allison Oliver and Dr. Philip Short to fund campus projects promoting equity and inclusion.

The new initiative was created by Dr. Charles Gonzalez to build on the college’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and belonging efforts. It provides funding for workshops, research, events, and other collaborative endeavors.

“Since 2021, we have held monthly meetings where we’d discuss the work we were doing or wanted to do,” said Gonzalez, an assistant professor and coordinator of inclusivity initiatives for the college. “Our hope is that the grant awards will encourage awareness, innovation, and success in growing our curriculum, recruitment, retention, and learning.”

The mini-grants provide funding to any Eriksson College of Education student, staff, or faculty member to support their work inside and outside the classroom. Applications were released earlier this fall and offered up to $2,500 per project. All funded initiatives must align with the objectives of the Dean’s Discretionary Fund and the Inclusive Leaders Council.

In the spring, mini-grant recipients will deliver a short presentation for the APSU Eriksson College of Education’s Inclusive Leaders Showcase to share more about their projects and the impact of the funding.

The community is invited to attend the showcase event at 416 College Street on April 10th, 2025. More information about the showcase will be released soon.

2024 Recipients

Dr. Allison Oliver, an assistant professor, was awarded $2,390 for her Community Poverty Simulation project. The funding will pay for training to facilitate the Poverty Simulation, an interactive experience designed to help participants better understand the challenges individuals face in poverty.

“This project aligns with the College of Education’s dedication to preparing empathetic, informed educators who can foster inclusive and equitable learning environments by providing a firsthand understanding of the obstacles many students and their families face,” Oliver said.

Dr. Philip Short, an associate professor, was awarded $2,500 for his Rurality and Inclusive Education in Suriname project. The project’s primary purpose is to bring awareness, innovation, and success to students in rural districts, increase the international recruitment of students to the Eriksson College of Education’s doctoral program, and provide a professional learning opportunity for faculty and students within the college. As part of the project, faculty and students will travel to Suriname to learn and make connections.

“On the upcoming trip, we will be venturing deep into the rainforest to talk with teachers, students, and community members about educational needs in very remote regions,” Short said. “This second phase will take place in the interior hinterland of the Amazon basin.”

For more information about the mini-grants or other Inclusivity Initiatives, you can email gonzalezc@apsu.edu or visit apsu.edu/education/inclusivity.

About the Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

For more, visit www.apsu.edu/education.