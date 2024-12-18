City of Clarksville to Offer Free Christmas Tree Recycling at Heritage Park

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department – Forestry Division, the Clarksville Tree Board, and CDE Lightband will offer Clarksville residents fresh-cut Christmas tree recycling at Heritage Park.

Beginning Thursday, December 26th, residents can drop off their live Christmas trees and wreaths during park hours, from dawn until dusk, through Monday, January 6th, 2025.

To be accepted for drop-off, Christmas trees and wreaths must be:

Undecorated

Unbagged

Metal backings removed

Not artificial

The drop-off area will be marked with signage pointing to the designated taped-off area at the parking lot. The trees will be chipped on-site and used as mulch for downtown landscaping and newly planted trees.

Heritage Park is located at 1241 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information about Clarksville Christmas tree recycling, contact Building & Facilities Maintenance at 931.553.2444.