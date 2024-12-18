Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Hosts Sloshed-Speare “Romeo & Juliet” This Friday

Clarksville, TN – Take a break from the holiday hustle, and join the Roxy Regonal Theatre this Friday, December 20th, 2024, at 7:00pm for our first Sloshed-Speare of Season 42 — an abridged version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet — and watch our troupe perform the Bard like never before!

Tickets are only $5.00 and, for each additional $5.00 donation, an actor of your choosing will have to pull a prompt out of a hat to perform. Will they be forced to read their lines in a ridiculous accent? Sing the rest of the scene? Hop up and down on one leg while patting their head and rubbing their stomach?

There’s only one way to find out! Join us while we entertain and educate audiences with a fresh and modern-ish take on the works of the literary lush himself — with some adult beverages thrown in!

While Sloshed-Speare incorporates the consumption of alcoholic beverages, we advocate and encourage the need for responsible drinking and designated drivers. Furthermore, we require all players to have a designated driver for every performance. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1.800.662.4357.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

