Four Austin Peay State University Volleyball Athletes Honored for Academic Achievement

Greenwood, IN – Anna Rita, Payton Deidesheimer, Sarah Carnathan, and Maggie Duyos of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Team, Tuesday.

A Riga, Latvia native, Rita played and started 25 games. She tallied 181 kills on the season with a .261 attacking percentage. The sophomore had 107 blocks for an average of 1.14 per set. Rita has a 4.0 GPA and is working towards a degree in finance.

Carnathan of Flora, Mississippi, had 260 kills this season, with a career-high of 19 at North Alabama on Nov. 8. She played in and started all 28 games for the APSU Govs this season, appearing in 99-of-100 sets. The outside hitter had 47 blocks on 33 attempts. Carnathan is working towards a degree in Management with a 3.62 GPA.

Hailing from West Chester, Ohio, Deidesheimer played in all 28 matches, making 26 starts. The middle blocker and outside hitter had 218 kills for an average of 2.18 per set. The junior had 64 blocks on 57 attempts for an average of.64 per set. Deidesheimer is pursuing a degree in Management with a 3.74 GPA.

From Lake in the Hills, Illinois, Duyos played in all 28 games for the Govs, making six starts. The setter had 417 assists with an average of 4.17 per game and had 25 service aces. The sophomore also had 185 digs on the season. Duyos is working towards a degree in elementary education with a 3.61 GPA.

The 2024 Academic All-District® Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Select Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced Jan. 2025.