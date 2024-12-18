Tennessee Titans Head to Indianapolis for Week 16 AFC South Showdown Against Colts

Tennessee Titans (3-11) at Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

Sunday, December 22nd, 2024 | 1:00pm. ET / Noon CT

Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (3-11) hit the road this week to face AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts (6-8), in a Week 16 showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for Sunday, December 22nd, at 1:00pm ET/noon CT, with regional television coverage on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the Nashville market.

The Titans aim to bounce back from a tough season as they begin a three-game stretch within their division to close out the 2024 campaign. Their earlier meeting with the Colts on October 13th saw the Titans lead 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter before Indianapolis rallied to secure a 20-17 victory.

Tony Pollard’s 23-yard rushing touchdown and Will Levis’ nine-yard scoring pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine highlighted the Titans’ performance, but Colts quarterback Joe Flacco sealed the game with two touchdown passes.

Following Sunday’s clash in Indianapolis, the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 29th before wrapping up the season at home against the Houston Texans in early January.

Fans in Nashville can tune in to WTVF NewsChannel 5 or stream the game on NFL+ for mobile devices. The Titans Radio Network, with flagship station 104.5 The Zone, will provide live coverage featuring Mike Keith’s play-by-play, Dave McGinnis’s analysis, Ramon Foster’s sideline reporting, and Rhett Bryan and Amie Wells’ game-day hosting.

NFL Sunday Ticket offers access to out-of-market games for fans outside the Nashville area. Details on viewing options can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans will need to bring their best in the final weeks of the season as they battle for pride and divisional momentum.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Cincinnati Bengals last week. In a game that included a combined 10 turnovers and 26 penalties, the Bengals prevailed by a final score of 37-27.

The Titans offense established season highs in touchdowns (four), first downs (25), third-down percentage (62.5) and net passing yards (291). The unit scored touchdowns on all four of its red-zone possessions, marking the team’s first game with four or more red-zone touchdowns since a win at Green Bay on November 17th, 2022.

The Titans defense generated three of the team’s four takeaways against the Bengals. Linebacker Luke Gifford and safety Daryl Worley provided interceptions, while nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat forced and recovered a fumble.

The Bengals also fumbled the ball through the end zone for a touchback. It marked the team’s first game with four or more takeaways in a game since doing so in a win against Jacksonville on December 12th, 2021 (four interceptions).



Quarterback Mason Rudolph entered the contest against Cincinnati in the third quarter after Levis registered the start. Rudolph’s statistics included 21-of-26 passing for 209 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His 109.8 passer rating was the fifth-best number of his career.

About the Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen is in his second campaign as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator led the Colts to a 9-8 record in 2023, including six wins in the team’s final nine contests.

With three games remaining in 2024, Steichen’s team is in second place in the AFC South behind the division-champion Houston Texans (9-5). The Colts are still alive for a playoff berth as a wild card.

Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former University of Florida quarterback started four games as a rookie before being knocked out of action against the Titans in Week 5. This season, Richardson has started 10 games, passing for 1,683 yards with an additional 429 rushing yards.

The Colts traveled to Denver last week and took a 13-7 lead against the Broncos into the third quarter. However, the Broncos scored the game’s final 24 points to prevail 31-13.