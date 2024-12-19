45.5 F
Clarksville Homicide Victim Identified as 45-Year-Old Clint Hart

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the domestic-related homicide that occurred on Monday, December 16th, 2024, has been identified as 45-year-old Clint Hart of Clarksville.

The next of kin has been notified, and no other information is available for release as this case is pending prosecution.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hofinga at 931.648.0656, ext. 5720.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

