Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 19th–25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week’s weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a mix of cool temperatures and calm conditions, with a few gusty winds on Friday and a slight chance of rain to close out the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually warm up toward the beginning of next week, providing some relief from the colder nights.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 46°F, accompanied by calm winds. As the night falls, skies will remain partly cloudy, with a low of around 32°F. A light southwest wind will shift to the west at 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday will bring cooler temperatures, with partly sunny skies and a high near 38°F. Winds will pick up, with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

Friday night will see partly cloudy skies and a low of around 25°F. The north-northwest wind will continue at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40°F. Winds will remain light, coming from the north at around 5 mph.

It will be mostly clear Saturday night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 22°F and calm winds expected.

Sunday will feature sunny skies and a high near 42°F, with calm winds becoming southeast at 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 27°F. Winds will remain light, shifting to the south-southeast at 5 mph after midnight.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies and a high near 50°F. However, there will be a 20 percent chance of showers Monday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 39°F.

Overall, the week will start off cool with gusty winds and clear skies but will warm up slightly by the beginning of next week, offering a mild start to the workweek.