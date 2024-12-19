45.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 19, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Request Assistance in Fraud Investigation
News

Clarksville Police Request Assistance in Fraud Investigation

News Staff
By News Staff
Woman Wanted in Clarksville Fraud Case: Thousands Stolen
Woman Wanted in Clarksville Fraud Case: Thousands Stolen

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a case of identity theft and fraud that took place on December 16th and 17th, 2024.

A white female, appearing to be in her 40s used a stolen ID and the victim’s account information to withdraw several thousand dollars.

Suspect's 2025 Toyota Camry
Suspect’s 2025 Toyota Camry

The suspect was last seen driving a white 2025 Toyota Camry with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5383.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
#18 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Faces Richmond in West Palm Beach Classic Opener
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information