Clarksville, TN—The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash on I-24 westbound at about mile marker 8. The interstate is completely shut down, and traffic is being diverted at Exit 11.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be the investigating agency.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.