Immaculate Conception Church’s International Festival Showcases Global Cultures in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds recently celebrated the diversity of our community at the annual International Festival hosted by Clarksville’s Immaculate Conception Church, where everyone enjoyed the food, entertainment, and culture of countries like Italy, Mexico, and the Philippines.

This year’s event was expanded by organizers to two days, with music, dancing, educational booths, and food trucks drawing crowds on Saturday. Festival-goers also enjoyed a beer garden, a kids play area with inflatables, and an indoor arts and crafts fair.

On Sunday, the crowds were even larger as food tents became the main attraction, with authentic popular dishes from Venezuela, Haiti, Nigeria, Vietnam, Panama, Puerto Rico, and more being served up throughout the afternoon.

A tented area in front of the stage stayed full as people sat down to enjoy the international fare while watching and listening to a variety of performances that offered everything from folk music to Hawaiian hula dancers.

“We want to celebrate the diversity of this church and this city,” Scott Ellwood said. “We had a beautiful Mass on Saturday, conducted in several languages, with a procession of countries during which people wore traditional clothing. This gives people a chance to be proud that they are American and honor the traditions of their heritage.”

