Montgomery County to hold Second Annual New Year’s Eve Bash at Downtown Commons

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County will host its second New Year’s Eve Party at the Downtown Commons, at 215 Legion Street, on December 31st, 2024, beginning at 9:00pm. Guests will enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks, and a balloon drop to celebrate the start of 2025!

In its first year, this free and open-to-the-public event was a huge success, with over 2,500 guests showing up to ring in 2024.

“We were completely blown away by the community support last year and have decided to go even bigger to accommodate the 4,000 guests we are expecting,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “We will be completely tenting the Downtown Commons turf, doubling the interior seating, and adding to the dance floor, with the same entertainment with a 10-piece band, food trucks, and a photo-booth trailer!”

Austin Peay State University proudly serves as the presenting sponsor of the evening, ensuring a night to remember! Austin Peay will bring the party to life with a special surprise during the event. The night will conclude with a balloon drop in APSU’s signature colors: red, white, and black.

Austin Peay State University will also offer free parking on Tuesday, December 31st, 2024, with the exception of Lots 22, 23, 77, and 28, which will be reserved for event preparations. Please visit apsu.edu/parking for more information.

We encourage visitors to start their evening by dining at one of our downtown Clarksville restaurants. Beginning at 9:00pm, guests can explore a variety of food options on-site at the Downtown Commons. Enjoy delicious offerings from Wolf Down or choose from food trucks like Blondie & Brownie, Say Cheese Please, Fryz Wit Dat, and Smash’n Beef Co. Thanks to our bar sponsor, TriStar Beverage, refreshments will be available at three digital cash bars throughout the night. Park Parking will be free of charge at all Austin Peay State University lots.

The Montgomery County New Year’s Eve Party promises an unforgettable celebration as the community rings in 2025 together at the Downtown Commons. With live entertainment, delicious food, and surprises from Austin Peay State University, the stage is set for this event to build on the success of last year’s festivities. Whether you are a local or visiting for the holiday, don’t miss this night of fun, connection, and excitement under the stars as we welcome the New Year in style!