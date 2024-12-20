Austin Peay State University Invests in Faculty Innovation Through CoSTEM Grant Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) has announced that five CoSTEM projects have been awarded funding through the Austin Peay State University Faculty Research and Scholarly Support Grant (RSG).

“The Faculty Research and Scholarly Support Grants are instrumental in advancing the research capabilities of our faculty,” said Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of the College of STEM.

“By providing resources to initiate innovative projects and overcome funding challenges, these grants enable our faculty to explore groundbreaking ideas and contribute to the advancement of knowledge across various disciplines. In particular, I’m proud that four of the five recipients are brand-new faculty at Austin Peay State University; these grants give them an opportunity to develop their own research tools and systems early in their careers here,” Meisch stated.

APSU’s Research Council and the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (OSRP) offer RSGs to aid in the creation of scholarly and creative works in all disciplines. Funds are commonly provided to assist in the initiation of new projects and in all disciplines for which securing funds from other sources is particularly difficult.

Faculty are limited to three RSGs in any five-year period and no more than one active RSG at a time as the primary grant applicant, but can be involved in multiple RSGs in a co-applicant role.

This year’s recipients are:

Dr. Amy Thompson – “Breast Cancer Cell Death when Exposed to Brown Recluse Spider Venom”

Dr. Amy Thompson’s research will investigate the manner by which breast cancer cells die when exposed to brown recluse venom to demonstrate that apoptosis occurs. This research will provide insight into how the enzymes in the venom may work to kill these invasive cells.

Dr. Jamie Botsch – “Linking Thermal Physiology to Seasonal Turnover in Freshwater Aquatic Insect Communities”

Dr. Jamie Botsch’s project proposes to monitor water temperature, the aquatic insect community, and the thermal tolerance of those aquatic insects at Spring Creek. This will provide insight on which species are nearest to physiological limits, when they are most susceptible to deviations from climate norms, and whether species’ physiological traits correspond with seasonal turnover in community composition.

Dr. Majdi Lusta – “Using Virtual Reality to Measure Working Memory Performance and Evaluate the Effect of the Degree of Immersion on Working Memory Performance”

Dr. Majdi Lusta’s research uses virtual reality (VR) technology to measure human Working Memory Performance (WMP) in three distinct environments—desktop VR (DVR), immersive VR (IVR), and immersive embodied VR (IEVR)—each offering different levels of immersion. The goal of this research is to develop a more sophisticated, valid, and accurate framework for assessing WMP using VR technology, based on a deep understanding of immersion effects.

Dr. Niranga Wickramarathne – “Soil Respiration, Nitrous Oxide Emissions, and Enzyme Activity: A Baseline Study of Grazed vs. Ungrazed Soils”

Dr. Niranga Wickramarathne’s project will assess the influence of grazing management on soil microbial processes, carbon cycling, and greenhouse gas emissions at the APSU Farm and Environmental Education Center. The outcomes of this research will provide insights into the effects of grazing on soil health and serve as a baseline for future long-term studies and land management decisions.

Dr. Renhou Wang – “Developing Mutants of Key Flowering Time Genes in Perennial Arabis alpina Plants Using CRISPR-Cas Genome Editing Technologies.”

Dr. Renhou Wang’s research aims to employ genome-editing technologies to produce mutants of key flowering time genes such as PEP1, MAFs, SOC1, and FT in Arabis alpina, a perennial model developed in his lab. These mutants will enable the exploration of molecular mechanisms that regulate flowering time in perennial plants more deeply.

