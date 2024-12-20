Clarksville’s Customs House Museum January 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in January at the Museum include Landscape Memories: Where My Heart Is, The Art of Jackie Langford, A Walk in the Garden, African Americans & Labor: Recognizing Black History, Water/Ways, Art in Bloom, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, Storytime & Craft: Snowflakes, Family Art Saturday: Snowball Process Art.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Lisa Gleim: KEEPERS OF THE ANIMALS

Through January 1st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Winner of the American Women Artists Exhibition People’s Choice Awards held at the Customs House Museum in 2021, Lisa is a Georgia artist working in oil and pastel. The theme of this exhibition relates to Native American lore.

Holiday Glitz: From the Museum Collection

Through January 2nd | Museum Lobby

Enjoy a little sparkle from years gone by in this Holiday-themed exhibit. The exhibition includes dresses and accessories from the late 1800s through the 1940s belonging to women of Montgomery County.

Michael Griffin: A Wandering Palette

Through January 5th | Crouch Gallery

Michael Griffin is a native and resident of Nashville, TN, where he produces landscape oil paintings from his home state and from his travels to the American West and South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

Jill Mayo: Art Houses

Through January 8th | Harvill Gallery

Papercraft artist, Jill Mayo, shares her 3-dimensional constructed houses, all of which are reflective of the work of famous artists.

Landscape Memories: Where My Heart Is, The Art of Jackie Langford

January 8th – February 23rd | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Jackie Langford is a Clarksville landscape artist who works in oils and watercolors. She was the 2023 Flying High Signature Artist. Her paintings are part of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Collection and the Permanent Army Military Art Collection and are owned by prominent military, political and civic leaders and their families.

Landscape Memories: Where My Heart Is, The Art of Jackie Langford exhibit at the Customs House Museum features new work.

A Walk in the Garden

January 11th- February 26th | Crouch Gallery

Floral and fauna themed works from the museum collection.

African Americans & Labor: Recognizing Black History

January 14th – April 20th | Harvill Gallery

The notion of work constitutes compensated labor in factories, the military, government agencies, office buildings, public service, and private homes and businesses. It also includes the community building of social justice activists, voluntary workers serving others, and institution building in churches, social clubs, and organizations.

The work of African Americans has been instrumental in shaping the lives, cultures, and histories of our communities. This exhibition features Clarksville and Montgomery County African Americans and their labors for the community.

Alison Fullerton: FLY GIRLS

Through January 25th | Kimbrough Gallery A

Nashville artist Alison Fullerton creates encaustic wax portraits of the Women Air Force Service Pilots, known as the WASPs. She worked with digital artist Lisa Reed Preston to enhance the images of the pilots from Texas Women’s University WASP archives.

Women in the Military

Through January 25th | Kimbrough Gallery B

This exhibit shares stories, photos, and artifacts from the Customs House Museum’s collection.

American Moments: The Art of Don Olea

Through January 26th | Jostens Gallery

In American Moments, Don Olea narrates moments of the U.S. military through his watercolors, to honor and tell the stories of those who came before him serving with honor and distinction. As an Airborne Infantry veteran, Olea’s realism in his creative work serves the historical military art genre and shares the story to fellow veterans, family members and all art patrons who view the exhibition at the Customs House Museum.

Water/Ways

Through February 9th | Memory Lane

Water/Ways explores the relationship between people and water. It explores the centrality of water in our lives including its effect on the environment and climate, its practical role in agriculture and economic planning, and its impact on culture and spirituality.

Water/Ways was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and funded locally by a Google Data Center Community Grant. It was inspired by an exhibition organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (www.amnh.org), and the Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul (www.smm.org), in collaboration with Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland; The Field Museum, Chicago; Instituto Sangari, Sao Paulo, Brazil; National Museum of Australia, Canberra; Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada; San Diego Natural History Museum; and Science Centre Singapore with PUB Singapore.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

January 9th | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for the first Art Walk of the new year! The Customs House Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5 – 8 pm.

Art in Bloom: Sponsored by Planters Bank

January 10th | 6:00pm-8:00pm | $75 Tickets

Celebrate with us at the Customs House Museum’s premier winter fundraiser, where creativity and elegance come to life in a spectacular evening event. Experience striking floral displays inspired by timeless works of art from the museum’s collection, each one a masterful fusion of nature and artistry crafted by talented local floral designers.

Bring your date or gather a group of friends for this sophisticated soiree and savor a delicious array of savory and sweet bites. Enjoy a selection of wines from our bar and sample a variety of bourbons. Live music will set the tone for an enchanting night, while a bourbon and tequila pull adds a touch of excitement to the festivities!

Secure your tickets now by visiting customshousemuseum.org or calling 931.648.5780 ext. 2039. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of art, beauty, and celebration!

A Walk in the Garden: A Blossoming Weekend for Our New Exhibit

January 11th- 12th | Crouch Gallery

Step into a world of beauty and inspiration at the Customs House Museum during A Walk in the Garden. This weekend-only event features an exquisite display of floral and fauna themed art from the museum’s collection, enhanced by stunning floral arrangements crafted by talented local florists. Weekend events will include story time sessions and a family-friendly paper flower quilling craft for beginners. More details coming soon about all the weekend’s events.

A Walk in the Garden: Storytime in the Gallery

January 11th | 10:30am

Free with membership or paid admission

Join us for a special Storytime in the Gallery, part of our Blossoming Weekend for Our New Exhibit. Gather around to hear Spring Walk by Virginia Brimhall Snow and Rose’s Garden by Peter H. Reynolds. These beautifully illustrated stories explore the wonders of nature and the joy of growth, perfectly complementing the garden-themed art and floral displays featured during the weekend.

A Walk in the Garden: Paper Flower Class

January 11th | 11:00am – 1:30pm | $10

Join us for a special beginner’s hands-on quilling lesson. We’ll make unique paper flowers during this family-friendly class. Registration required for anyone attending. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Max of 40 registration. Register today at customshousemuseum.org.

A Walk in the Garden: Storytime in the Gallery

January 11th | 1:00pm

Free with membership or paid admission

Join us for a second Storytime in the Gallery, part of our Blossoming Weekend for Our New Exhibit. Gather around to hear Wildflower by Melanie Brown and The Curious Garden by Peter Brown. These beautifully illustrated stories explore the wonders of nature and the joy of growth, perfectly complementing the garden-themed art and floral displays featured during the weekend.

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00: Scotty Kilmer. Live. Answering All Your Car Questions

January 5th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

We are ready to jumpstart the new year with Scotty Kilmer, the Youtube mechanic with over 2.8 billion views. Scotty has been a mechanic for 56 years and now hosts the most watched car channel in America. This month, you’re invited to ask Scotty your car questions!

This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering today at customshousemuseum.org/events.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

January 7th | All ages, with adult

Free for Customs House Museum members; $3 per student and $5 per adult for nonmembers

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Storytime & Craft: Snowflakes

January 2nd | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Bundle up and join us for a frosty tale! This Storytime & Craft features readings of Little Snowflake by Igloo Books and There Was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow by Lucille Colandro. After the stories, get creative with a fun tape resist snowflake painting activity. Perfect for chilly winter days, this event will leave you smiling like a snowflake on a sunny morning!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Katherine Tolleson

January 19th | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This month we’re exploring painting sunrises, to symbolize new beginnings for the new year! This workshop is FREE, and all materials are included. Register today at customshousemuseum.org.

Storytime & Craft: Penguins

January 16th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Waddle into a cool adventure with this fun-filled Storytime & Craft! Listen to Tacky the Penguin by Helen Lester and A Penguin Story by Antoinette Portis. After the stories, let your creativity take flight as you paint your very own penguin. It’s the perfect way to celebrate these charming, chilly birds! *All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Snowball Process Art

January 25th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Get ready to toss, roll, and create! This Family Art Saturday, explore the fun of snowball process art. Using paint and “snowballs,” you’ll create unique, colorful patterns while experimenting with movement and texture. It’s a hands-on, creative activity the whole family will enjoy!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because you never know what they’ll have in store next.

The Museum Store

Apparel Sale

Show your love for the Customs House Museum and Clarksville with stylish new gear! This month, enjoy 20% off a variety of apparel, including shirts, jackets, scarves, hats, and more at the Museum Store.

Offer expires January 31st, 2025. No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org