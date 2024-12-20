Planters Bank Presents… “The Polar Express” (The Movie) at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, December 22nd

Clarksville, TN – All aboard! Journey beyond your imagination and believe in magic this holiday season with our final $5.00 movie of 2024. Planters Bank Presents… THE POLAR EXPRESS on the big screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, December 22nd, 2024, at 6:00pm.

The Academy Award-winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for this inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

Rating: G / Running time: 100 minutes / Release year: 2004 / Director: Robert Zemeckis / Cast: Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Leslie Zemeckis, Michael Jeter / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

