Traffic Lights Out on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Cause Major Congestion Near Governors Square Mall

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that several of the traffic control lights on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are not working which is causing considerable traffic congestion.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Clarksville Street Department have both been notified and are working to correct the problem. If you have to travel in that area, allow yourself additional time.

CPD recommends that motorists take an alternate route until the lights can be fixed.