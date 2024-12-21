101st Airborne Division Soldiers Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne

Bastogne, Belgium — After 80 years and every December, the town of Bastogne becomes a living memorial to the American Soldiers who fought and died during one of World War II’s most intense battles.

The Battle of the Bulge, the largest and bloodiest on the Western Front, fought in the winter of 1944, marked a pivotal moment in the Allied campaign against Nazi Germany. Today, Soldiers from around the world gather here to honor the legacy of those who stood firm in the face of overwhelming odds.

The Battle of Bastogne was a key part of the larger Battle of the Bulge, when Nazi forces launched a surprise counteroffensive in the Ardennes Forest. German troops surrounded the town of Bastogne, but American forces, including the 101st Airborne Division, held their ground despite harsh winter conditions and limited supplies.

The iconic response from Brig. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe, who was asked to surrender, was officially: “Nuts!” His defiance became a symbol of American determination and the spirit of the troops who persevered in Bastogne.

Though the battle ended in January 1945 with the liberation of Bastogne, its legacy endures. Each December, veterans, their Families, and military personnel from around the world gather to pay tribute to the sacrifices made during the battle. As the number of WWII Veterans dwindles, remembering their sacrifices and honoring the legacy of those who fought so valiantly has become paramount so we may never forget what it takes to keep men and women free.

In recent years, modern Soldiers have played an increasingly prominent role in these ceremonies. They participate in wreath-laying events, parades, and visits to the battlefield. For these Soldiers, the opportunity to honor the veterans of World War II is both an act of remembrance and a lesson in leadership, courage, and sacrifice.

“I hope that Soldiers who have gotten to experience this, who get tied to the history of the division, and what these Soldiers did, understand that we stand on the backs of giants” said Capt. Matthew Doyle, a judge advocate general with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Artillery. “Men and women who have always fought for liberty, to again bring about, by whatever means, even laying their life on the altar of freedom for hope in this world.”

Over the years, active duty Soldiers have played a greater part in the preservation of the battle’s history. One hundred and one Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) traveled to Bastogne to see the battlefields and pay their respects to the veterans who sacrificed so much to liberate the people of Belgium and break the German resolve.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue to connect to our legacy,” said Col.

Trevor Voelkel, commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (AA). “Connecting our current history and current lineage to the previous is an honor and really allows all of our Soldiers to understand where they came from and why they’re training as hard as we do.”

Along with learning the lessons of the past, Soldiers have an opportunity to meet and speak with visiting veterans of the Battle of the Bulge and citizens who lived through the siege of Bastogne. For some of the Soldiers, like Capt. Alex Rodriguez, they have a family connection to the region that makes this anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge more personal.



“It’s super special, being able to walk and follow in my uncle’s footsteps puts it in perspective of how bad it must have been,” said Capt. Rodriguez, a new Soldier to the 101st Airborne Division (AA). “This means the world to me. I requested to come to the 101st straight out of JAG (judge advocate general) school and it’s an unbelievable experience to be here.”



In Bastogne, the bond between Soldiers of different generations remains strong. The values of duty, sacrifice, and courage continue to resonate through the years, reminding Soldiers—both old and new—that the fight for freedom is a responsibility shared by all who serve.