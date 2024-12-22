1 Tennessee Vols Basketball Takes on Middle Tennessee at Food City Center

#1 Tennessee (11-0) vs Middle Tennessee (9-3)

Monday, December 23rd, 2024 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – Playing in its penultimate game of the 2024 calendar year, the nation’s top-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team continues its homestand Monday night with an in-state affair versus Middle Tennessee State at Food City Center. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm CT, 7:00pm ET.

Fans can catch Monday’s game between the Volunteers (11-0) and Blue Raiders (9-3) on SEC Network. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

In Tennessee’s most recent outing, it used stifling defense to post a dominant, 84-36, victory Tuesday night against Western Carolina. The Volunteers led by 40-plus for the final 6:22 and got a game-high 19 points from fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier, while senior guard Zakai Zeigler finished an assist shy of a triple-double.

The Matchup

Between dropping the first and last meetings in the series, Tennessee won nine in a row over Middle Tennessee State from 12/5/91 to 11/30/10 by an average of 22.1 ppg. The most recent seven wins were all by 10-plus, with three by at least 30.

The Volunteers’ 69-point win, 109-40, over the Blue Raiders on 11/20/07 is their second-largest ever over a DI opponent.

Coming off a 14-19 (7-9) showing in 2023-24, the Blue Raiders took fourth in the CUSA preseason poll.

Senior guard Jestin Porter, a Preseason All-CUSA pick, paces MTSU with 15.8 ppg and 1.4 spg.

Tennessee sports a 16-5 all-time ledger against the current CUSA membership, with Louisiana Tech (3-1) and Middle Tennessee State (9-2) the only teams it has played three-plus times.

Rick Barnes is 13-0 against current CUSA members, with his lone victory at UT a 75-53 triumph over Jacksonville State on 12/21/19. The only leagues against which he has more wins with no losses are the Sun Belt (32) and Southland (18).

News and Notes

MTSU’s Chris Loofe played on the prep team at Link Academy (Mo.) while Cameron Carr, Ben Linnemeyer and Cade Phillips were on the high school team.

Tennessee is among just four undefeated Division I schools— three are in the SEC—alongside Drake, Florida and Oklahoma. Only UT is also unbeaten in women’s basketball.

UT is 11-2 all-time as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll. It is 10-1 under Rick Barnes (2-0 in 2023-24, 7-1 in 2018-19) and was 1-1 under Bruce Pearl (1-1 in 2007-08). This is the first time UT is ranked first nationally during pre-SEC, non- conference action.

The Volunteers are 25-4 all- time as an AP top-three team, including 21-2 under Barnes.

Over his 10-year tenure at UT, Barnes is 33-6 (.846) against in- state foes, including 16-1 (.941) in the last 17 such games. He has victories over nine different Volunteer State foes, with Belmont and Middle Tennessee State the only two he has not played or defeated.

The Volunteers rank top-two nationally in scoring defense, scoring margin, field-goal percentage defense (first) and 3-point percentage defense.

Through 10 outings, UT’s largest deficit is eight points. Meanwhile, it has held a lead of at least 18 points all but one game, including an edge of 26-plus in all but two. It has won all but one contest by at least 13 points, with seven by 22-plus and four by 35-plus.

The Volunteers are 11-0 for the fourth time ever and are seeking their third 12-0 start. They opened 14-0 in 1922-23 and finished with a 12-0 record in 1915-16.



Tennessee is riding an 11-game winning streak for the ninth time (seventh in a single season). It is looking for its seventh 12-game ledger (fifth in a single campaign).



Tennessee’s 182 wins over the last eight years (2017-25) rank co-seventh nationally, alongside Liberty and Virginia. Only Gonzaga (221), Houston (215), Kansas (199), Duke (194), Purdue (190) and San Diego State (184) possess more.

High Caliber Company

Tennessee and Kansas are the only two schools to earn an AP top-five ranking in each of the last four seasons (2021-25). Only two others, Arizona and Purdue, entered 2024-25 with a three-year streak.

The Volunteers are one of only four teams to reach the AP top six in each of the past five seasons, alongside Alabama, Houston and Kansas.

UT is one of just five programs to reach the AP top six in at least six of the last seven seasons (2018- 25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Kentucky. Those are also the only five schools to enter the AP top five in at least five different years during that stretch.

The Vols are among only seven teams to reach the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll in at least two of the last seven seasons (2018-25), joining Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas and Purdue.

Over that same seven-year stretch (2018-25), UT is also one of seven teams to claim an AP top-two position in at least three seasons, alongside Baylor, Connecticut, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Purdue.

Tennessee is one of just seven schools to earn an AP top-20 ranking in each of the past eight years (2017- 25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, and North Carolina. Just two others— Houston and Purdue—have even reached the AP top 25 in each of those seasons.

Additionally, over the last three seasons (2022- 25), the Vols are one of just five teams to reach the AP top two in multiple seasons, joining Alabama, Connecticut, Kansas, and Purdue.

Racking Up Ranked Victories

TOP 25: In the past four years (2021-25), Tennessee has and SEC-best 21 AP top-25 wins, good for co- fourth nationally, alongside Purdue. It is behind just Kansas (24), Connecticut (23) and Iowa State (22). Only Marquette (19) is even within two of the Volunteers, while the closest SEC school is three behind (Alabama with 18).

TOP 20: Tennessee possesses an SEC-high 19 AP top-20 wins over that span, the third-most of any DI school, trailing only Connecticut (22) and Kansas (21). The only other schools with even 17-plus are Purdue (18) and Iowa State (17). The closest SEC program is four shy (Alabama with 14).

TOP 15: The Volunteers own an SEC-best 16 AP top-15 decisions over those four seasons, good for second-most in the country, trailing just Kansas (19). Only Iowa State (14), Connecticut (13) and Purdue (13) are even within three of UT, while the closest SEC team is four behind (Alabama with 12).

TOP 10: Since 2021-22, Tennessee owns eight AP top-10 triumphs, co-first in the SEC and co-fifth nationally, alongside Kentucky and North Carolina. Only Connecticut (11), Iowa State (11), Kansas (11) and Purdue (10) have more. The eight such wins in that time are against #1 Alabama (2/15/23), #3 Kansas (11/25/22), #3 Auburn (2/26/22), #4 Kentucky (2/15/22), #5 Kentucky (3/12/22), #6 Arizona (12/22/21), #10 Texas (1/28/23) and at #10 Kentucky (2/3/24).

TOP FIVE: In that same four-year span, UT has five AP top-five wins, tied with Alabama, Arizona and Iowa State for the most in the nation. Only two other schools, Gonzaga and Purdue, have even four.

…And Doing So Efficiently

At 21-14 (.600), Tennessee has the best record versus AP top-25 opponents over the last four seasons (2021-25). Auburn (12-10 .545) ranks second, while no one else has a mark above .500.

The Volunteers are 10 games over .500 (19-9; .679) against AP top-20 teams in that span, while just one other SEC team, Auburn (10-8; .556), is even at a .500 clip.

UT is also 10 games over .500 (16-6; .727) versus AP top-15 foes in that time, while the next closest SEC team in winning percentage, Auburn (8-6; .571), has half as many wins with the same amount of losses.

At 8-5 (.615), the Volunteers are the only team in the SEC with a winning record against AP top-10 foes over those four seasons. Kentucky (8-8; .500) places a distant second.

Tennessee (5-4; .556) and Arkansas (3-2; .600) are the only SEC programs at .500 or better versus AP top-five teams in that four-year stretch.

Despite their excellent winning percentage, the Volunteers have played the fourth-most games (35) against AP top-25 foes of any SEC team in the last four years (2021-25). They trail just Texas (42), Oklahoma (39), and Alabama (36) in such outings, while no other SEC school is above 30.

Winning Ways

Over the last eight seasons (2017-25), Tennessee paces all SEC programs in total wins (182) and overall winning percentage (.733), plus is tied for first in postseason victories (18). In that span, UT has three SEC titles (2018 and 2024 regular seasons, 2022 tournament).

In that same eight-year stretch, the Vols are one of only three SEC teams with an overall winning percentage above even .650, alongside Auburn (.732) and Kentucky (.707).

In SEC play over the same eight-year period, Tennessee (86-39; .688) is second in the league, behind Kentucky (87-38; .696), in both victories and winning percentage. Only Auburn (81-45; .643) and Alabama (78-48; .619) have even 70-plus wins.

Over just the last four seasons (2021-25), the Volunteers own an 90-28 (.763) overall record, that is good for the most victories and best winning percentage in the SEC over that span.

In that same four-year span, Tennessee (39-15; .722) is tied with Kentucky for the best record in conference play among SEC teams.

Dynamite “D” A UT Trademark

Tennessee, through 12/20/24, ranks first nationally in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (88.4), just ahead of second-place Duke (88.6).

The Volunteers finished third in 2023-24 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (90.2) and placed fifth in DI in field-goal percentage defense (39.4).

In 2022-23, Tennessee led the nation in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (87.5), holding the top spot for 15 total weeks. The Vols also led all DI teams in 3-point defense (26.5) that year, as well as ranked third in both scoring defense (57.9) and field-goal percentage defense (37.3).

In five of the last seven seasons (2017-24), UT has finished top-10 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: third in 2023-24, first in 2022-23, third in 2021-22, fifth in 2020-21 and sixth in 2017-18.

UT, through 12/20/24, has won 40 times in a row when holding its foe under 60 points, including posting a dazzling 22-0 mark in 2022-23.

The Vols, through 12/20/24, have won 49 straight when allowing 50 points or fewer, since 12/29/12. That includes 12 such victories in 2022-23, matching Houston for the most of any team that season.

Poll Presence

Tennessee has played 214 games as a ranked team in the AP Poll in Rick Barnes ‘ tenure, posting a 162-52 (.757) record. Over 68.0 percent of the Volunteers’ 314 games since Barnes arrived in 2015- 16 have come with the team ranked in the AP Poll, all since 2017-18 (214 of 248, 86.3 percent).

UT is 141-47 (.750) while in the AP top 20 under Barnes, 110-34 (.764) while top-15, 84-25 (.771) while top-10, 40-12 (.769) while top-five, 21-2 (.913) while top-three and 10-1 (.909) while No. 1.



The Vols are 29-22 (.569) in AP top-25 matchups under Barnes, including 23-15 (.605) with both teams in the top 20, 14-9 (.609) with both in the top 15 and 7-6 (.538) with both in the top 10.

Happy At Home

Over the last five seasons, since 2020-21, the Volunteers are 63-7 (.900) on their home court.

In 10 seasons under head coach Rick Barnes, Tennessee is 128-24 (.842) at Food City Center. Twice during the Barnes era, UT has gone undefeated at home: 18-0 in 2018-19 and 16-0 in 2021-22.