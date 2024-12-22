Clarksville City Offices to Close December 24th-25th for Christmas

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Tuesday, December 24th and Wednesday, December 25th in observance of Christmas.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Free rides on Christmas Eve

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will be closed December 24th-25th. Bus operations will continue as scheduled until 5:00pm on December 24th.

Buses will resume normal operations on Thursday, December 26th.

Clarksville Transit System will offer free transportation on December 21st from the Downtown Transit Center to the Annual Warm Souls Christmas Celebration at the APSU University Center (UC) Bldg. on Browning Drive. CTS trips to Warm Souls will begin at 9:30am, and the final return trip will depart APSU at 1:00pm.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

All Clarksville Parks & Recreation offices and facilities, including recreation centers and Fort Defiance, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas & Water administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed December 24th-25th.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931-645-7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

Customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Thursday, December 26th for regular scheduled hours.