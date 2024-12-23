Clarksville Pets of the Week: Remembering Lisa Sagley

Clarksville, TN – This week’s Pets column looks different as we in the rescue community take a moment to honor and pay our respects to one of the backbones of the rescue community, Lisa Sagley, whom we lost all too soon this week.

Lisa would want everyone to keep adopting and rescuing when they can and our rescue community still has lots of puppies/Dogs/kittens and Cats available for adoption. They can all be found on each rescue’s FaceBook page with all information.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

In loving honor and memory of Lisa Sagely.

This week The Farm, the Rescue Community and the world lost one of their own. Lisa was a warrior and a champion for the abandoned, abused and neglected. She was a fighter and defender for those who could not speak. She loved each one of her fur babies with her whole heart. She was always there to lend a hand be it to a four legged or two legged soul.

Lisa was respected and loved throughout the community and we are all reeling by this loss. Lisa leaves a huge legacy that will never be forgotten. So for now The Farm will go dark as her family, loved ones and her community navigate this uncharted territory. Please keep them all in your thoughts. Lisa, you were loved fiercely my friend and will be so very missed.

The Rescuers Final Reward

By Benny Archuleta

Unlike most days at the Rainbow Bridge, this day dawned cold and gray.

All the recent arrivals at the Bridge did not know what to think, as they had never seen such a day. But the animals who had been waiting longer for their beloved people to accompany them across the Bridge knew what was happening, and they began to gather at the pathway leading to the Bridge.

Soon an elderly dog came into view, head hung low and tail dragging.

He approached slowly, and though he showed no sign of injury or illness, he was in great emotional pain. Unlike the animals gathered along the pathway, he had not been restored to youth and vigor upon arriving at the Bridge. He felt out of place, and wanted only to cross over and find happiness.

But as he approached the Bridge, his way was barred by an angel, who

apologized and explained that the tired and broken-spirited old dog could not cross over. Only those animals accompanied by their people were allowed to cross the Bridge. Having nobody, and with nowhere else to turn, the dog trudged into the field in front of the Bridge.

There he found others like himself, elderly or infirm, sad and

discouraged. Unlike the other animals waiting to cross the Bridge, these animals were not running or playing. They simply were lying in the grass, staring forlornly at the pathway across the Rainbow Bridge. The old dog took his place among them, watching the pathway and waiting, yet not knowing for what he was waiting.

One of the newer dogs at the Bridge asked a cat who had been there

longer to explain what was happening. The cat replied, “Those poor animals were abandoned, turned away, or left at rescue places, but never found a home on earth. They all passed on with only the love of a rescuer to comfort them. Because they had no people to love them, they have nobody to escort them across the Rainbow Bridge.”

The dog asked the cat, “So what will happen to those animals?” Before

the cat could answer, the clouds began to part and the cold turned to

bright sunshine. The cat replied, “Watch, and you will see.”

In the distance was a single person, and as they approached the Bridge the

old, infirm and sad animals in the field were bathed in a golden light.

They were at once made young and healthy, and stood to see what their fate

would be. The animals who had previously gathered at the pathway bowed

their heads as the person approached. At each bowed head, the person

offered a scratch or hug. One by one, the now youthful and healthy animals

from the field fell into line behind the person. Together, they walked

across the Rainbow Bridge to a future of happiness and unquestioned love.

The dog asked the cat, “What just happened?”

The cat responded, “That was a rescuer. The animals gathered along the

pathway bowing in respect were those who had found their forever homes

because of rescuers. They will cross over when their people arrive at the

Bridge. The arrival here of a rescuer is a great and solemn event, and as a

tribute they are permitted to perform one final act of rescue. They are

allowed to escort all those poor animals they couldn’t place

on earth across the Rainbow Bridge.”

The dog thought for a moment, then said, “I like rescuers.” The cat

smiled and replied, “So does heaven, my friend. So does heaven.

Rest easy dear Lisa, we all will continue carrying the torch.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, Mikaelas Mutt Motel, Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue, Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County, Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue, Hot Rod’s Garage, Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee.