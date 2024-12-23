55.6 F
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Dickson County Awarded $20,000 for Brownfield Redevelopment Efforts

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Dickson County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and chair of the Greater Nashville Regional Council, Tara Pedraza, director of Stakeholder Engagement for TDEC; Bob Rial, mayor of Dickson County; and Michael Skipper, executive director of the Greater Nashville Regional Council.
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC)Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently presented a check for $20,000 to Dickson County from the Brownfield Redevelopment Area Grants (BRAG) program.

Dickson County will use the funds in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council to identify priority sites for redevelopment. The grant is one of 36 brownfield redevelopment grants across the state announced in July. 

BRAG grants are derived from the Rural Brownfield Redevelopment Investment Act, which protects the environment and creates economic opportunities, especially in rural settings. The legislation empowers local governments and development boards with resources needed for investigation, cleanup, and redevelopment of blighted properties.

A brownfield is a property vacant or underutilized due to potential contamination. Remediation minimizes threats to public health and the environment while incentivizing economic investment.

The Greater Nashville Regional Council was created by the Tennessee General Assembly to serve as the regional planning and economic development organization for 13 counties across Middle Tennessee.

