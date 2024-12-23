Marsha Blackburn, Maggie Hassan Introduce Improving Travel for Families Act

Nashville, TN – Ahead of Christmas travel, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video announcing the introduction of her Improving Travel for Families Act with Senator Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) to allow young children to accompany their parents through Global Entry. This will provide flexibility to help families traveling internationally with children.

“One of the important things that we do is solve problems that Tennesseans let us know about, and that is something that we are working on with a new piece of legislation. We’ve heard from so many of our families that are stationed overseas that using the Global Entry program can really be very helpful. However, when they are traveling with young children – even newborns – those children are not allowed to go through that process, so I am filing the Improving Travel for Families Act. It will make it easier for parents with children that are under the age of 10 to have them go through global entry with them.” – Senator Blackburn.

Background

In fiscal year 2023, over 10 million individuals were members of Global Entry, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s program allowing pre-approved, low-risk travelers to go through expedited customs and passport control when arriving in the United States. These streamlined processes are incredibly important for the traveling public—especially as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels—with the number of travelers arriving by air into the country increasing by 6.1% from August 2023 to August 2024.

But Global Entry, specifically its redundant and bureaucratic processes, isn’t well-suited for family travel. While Transportation Security Administration PreCheck has adopted measures to allow children to join their parents in the fast lanes, the Global Entry Program has fallen behind and does not allow small children to travel in the Global Entry lanes if those children are not enrolled in the program—even if the child is an infant.

Improving Travel For Families Act

The Improving Travel for Families Act would: