Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting Inside Fort Campbell Boulevard Walmart; No Active Threat

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the shooting that occurred at Walmart, 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard, was an isolated incident.

The initial investigation suggests that an argument inside the store escalated, leading to individuals discharging firearms.

CPD officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately responded to the scene after the first 911 call was received. They worked diligently to clear the building and search the parking lot for the individuals involved.

CPD emphasizes that this was not an active shooter incident. Detectives from District 1 Criminal Investigations have responded to the scene, and all parties involved are in contact with the police. The investigation is ongoing.

The individual at Tennova Healthcare has multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and is being transported to Nashville. There are no other reported injuries from this incident at this time.

The Walmart at 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard is closed until further notice. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 911.