Clarksville Police Respond to Walmart Shooting; Victim in Stable Condition

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to Walmart, 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard at approximately 12:45pm after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting that had already occurred inside the store.

CPD officers entered the business and systematically cleared the building, making sure the shooter was not still inside the building.

One individual drove themself to Tennova Healthcare. They did have a gunshot wound but it does not appear to be life-threatening.

This is not an active shooter situation. This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be provided when it is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

