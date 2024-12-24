Fun Facts: The most wanted Christmas gifts in America.

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – Americans’ Christmas wish lists reflect a mix of modern trends and timeless classics. Technology consistently takes the top spot, with items like the latest smartphones, gaming consoles, and smart home devices dominating requests. Gift cards remain a practical favorite, allowing recipients to tailor their gifts, while toys continue to captivate children, making December the peak month for toy sales.

Experiences, such as concert tickets and spa days, are gaining popularity, offering memorable alternatives to traditional presents. Fitness gadgets, cozy essentials like socks and pajamas, and subscription boxes also highlight the variety of ways people seek comfort and connection during the holidays.

In addition to trendy tech and experiences, there’s a nostalgic turn toward DIY kits and board games, catering to creativity and old-school fun. Luxury items have also made their way onto wish lists, signaling a willingness to splurge. Books, a perennial favorite, remain a thoughtful choice for quiet moments of escape.



Homemade gifts, rich with sentiment and effort, remind recipients of the love and care behind every gesture, showcasing the enduring charm of personal, handcrafted tokens of appreciation.

Tech Toys Reign Supreme

The top Christmas gift wish-list items in the U.S. are always tech-related. Whether it’s the latest iPhone, PS5, or a smart home gadget that can turn on your lights or make sure your roast is at it’s perfect temperature. Yes, we get very excited about telling our houses what to do, especially when we’re not there.

Gift Cards: The Lazy Genius Move

Gift cards might seem impersonal, but they’ve been among the most requested gifts for over a decade. Why? Because we all know Aunt Karen’s taste is questionable, and we’d all rather pick out our own stuff. It’s like handing over the holiday shopping stress to the recipient, DIY Christmas!

Toys: Still Going Strong

Kids’ wish-lists haven’t changed too much over the years. From the classic LEGO sets to the trendiest “must-have” toy of the year. Anyone remember Tickle Me Elmo? That was nuts! Toys continue to be a top contender. 40% of all toy sales in the U.S. Happen in December, proving kids still run the holiday show.

Experiences Are Trending

More people are ditching “stuff” for experiences. Concert tickets, spa days (swoon), or weekend getaways are now hot gifts. It’s like saying, “Here’s a memory in the making” and it’s even better when we make the extra time to make the memory with them.

Fitness Gadgets Make Us Feel Productive

Fitness trackers and gadgets like smartwatches surge in popularity every December. Why? Because we all have that optimistic post-Christmas thought: “New Year, New Me!” Right?

Socks and PJs: The Cozy Essentials

Believe it or not, cozy cute socks, pajamas, and slippers are consistently high on Christmas wish-lists. Sure, they’re not as flashy as the latest gadget, but nothing says holiday season like hibernating in fleece-lined glory with cocoa in hand on our extra holiday days off. Comfort is king.

Subscription Boxes: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

From beauty products to snacks from around the world, subscription boxes are trending as one of the most popular gifts. It’s like having Christmas delivered to your door every month. A surprise box of gourmet cheeses when we’re having a bad day is always a good thing.

Smart Home Gadgets: Robots for Everyone

Smart speakers like Alexa and Google Home, along with robot vacuums, are top sellers for Christmas. Essentially, people are wishing for little machines to clean up after them and turn off the lights. Honestly, it’s a gift that gives back to both the present and future you. “Alexa, add Optimus Personal Assistant Robot to shopping list and play some Christmas tunes!”

DIY Kits

Craft kits and DIY sets are in demand as people crave hobbies to unwind from tech. From knitting sets to homemade candle kits, it’s basically Christmas telling you, “Here’s something to do that’s NOT on a screen.”

Board Games are Old-School Fun

When tech fails, board games are back on the scene. Classics like Monopoly make for a fun, perfect gift, especially when you want to prove you’re the family’s ultimate capitalist.

Luxury Items Are on the Rise

Many Americans are leaning toward splurging during the holiday season, with luxury handbags, designer clothes, and fancy watches making wish-lists. It’s like saying, “I’ve been a very good girl, and this year has been a little extra hard on me, Santa. If I must carry some baggage into the new year, I’d like it to be in a Louis Vuitton please.”

Books, The Evergreen Gift

Believe it or not, books remain one of the most gifted items during the holidays. Whether it’s self-help, cookbooks, or the latest bestselling magical fantasy, gifting a book is like giving someone a permission slip to “sit down, relax, and escape into quiet and imagination for a moment.”

Homemade Gifts

Christmas Cookies, hand-drawn cards with a thoughtful sentimental message, Christmas ornaments made by the grandkids, a simple beaded friendship bracelet in their favorite colors with a good luck charm, a small scrapbook with photos of the past year’s best memories, and a super soft hand-knitted scarf that feels like wrapping in “I love you” on cold, harsh days. It’s the sentimental reminder that someone loved us enough to put a little extra time and effort into creating a special one-of-a-kind gift to remind us we are loved.