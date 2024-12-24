NORAD Tracks Santa’s Magical Journey Around the Globe

Peterson Air Force Base, CO – For nearly seven decades, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has carried on a cherished tradition: tracking Santa Claus as he delivers gifts to children worldwide. Every year on Christmas Eve, NORAD’s radar and satellite systems are repurposed for a special mission—to monitor Santa’s sleigh as it travels across the globe.

The NORAD Tracks Santa program, which began in 1955, was born out of a happy accident when a Sears advertisement mistakenly listed the phone number for NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), as a direct line to Santa Claus. A young child called, asking to speak with Santa, and a quick-thinking colonel decided to play along. Since then, tracking Santa has become a beloved annual tradition, delighting millions of families.

Santa’s journey begins at the North Pole, where his sleigh—powered by nine reindeer, including the famous red-nosed Rudolph—is loaded with gifts for children who’ve been nice all year. As Christmas Eve unfolds, Santa travels at lightning speed, starting in the South Pacific and working his way across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, delivering presents to every corner of the globe.

NORAD uses a sophisticated combination of radar systems, infrared satellites, and high-speed jets to keep tabs on Santa’s whereabouts. The program also integrates real-time updates on Santa’s progress with whimsical facts about his stops, like how many cookies he’s eaten or how many miles he’s traveled. Santa’s magic ensures he can visit billions of homes in a single night, defying the limits of time and space.

Families can follow Santa’s journey through NORAD’s official Santa Tracker, an interactive website featuring a live map of his route, festive games, holiday music, and educational content. The tracker updates regularly, letting users know exactly where Santa has been and where he’s headed next. NORAD also provides updates via its social media channels, a mobile app, and even a 24/7 call center staffed by volunteers who answer questions about Santa’s progress.

The magic of NORAD Tracks Santa brings people of all ages together, reminding us of the joy, wonder, and spirit of giving that define the holiday season. Parents and children across the globe eagerly refresh the tracker to see how close Santa is to their homes, keeping the excitement alive well into the night.

“The NORAD Tracks Santa program is one of our favorite operations,” said a NORAD spokesperson. “It’s an incredible way to connect with communities and spread holiday cheer while showcasing our technology and teamwork.”

As Santa makes his rounds this Christmas Eve, families everywhere can share in the excitement by joining NORAD’s mission to track his journey. To follow Santa and experience the magic firsthand, visit the NORAD Santa Tracker.

From the first sighting of Santa’s sleigh over the Pacific to the final gift drop-off in the Americas, NORAD’s Santa Tracker ensures the spirit of Christmas is alive and well, reminding us all of the magic that brings people together during the most wonderful time of the year.