TCAT Dickson Clarksville Campus Celebrates Fall Graduates at Commencement Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson President Laura Travis conferred diplomas and technical certificates for forty-one Clarksville Campus students December 17. The graduates represented nine of the Clarksville campuses fourteen program offerings.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden was tapped as the guest speaker. Mayor Golden spoke about learning to work on motorcycles by taking himself to the library and checking out books.

“That’s how I learned to turn wrenches. I eventually owned a motorcycle shop,” he said. Golden explained he was able to go from mechanic to mayor because of the strong mentors he had in his own life and encouraged graduates to choose strong mentors for themselves as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

Mayor Golden addressed family members and friends in the audience saying, “These students may not have made it to the finish line without your support.”

“Graduates you now possess something no one can ever take away from you. I encourage you to always remain teachable,” Mayor Golden said.

Mayor Golden ended by saying he had two words for those graduating, “Be bold”. He asked graduates to be bold in all they do moving forward. “Be bold in creating your own opportunities. Be bold in serving others,” he said.

Graduates who received third party certifications were recognized for those achievements. Those earning special certifications were Griffin Balmer, Shelby Irwin, Chasity McGill, Andrew Onks, Scott Schwerdtfeger, Edward Foster, Jasper Miller, Christopher Riley, Madeline Crowder, Tyler Davenport, and JJ Payne.

Graduates who were named as honorary banner carriers were recognized for their academic achievements. Those that carried banners had the highest-grade point averages in their career clusters. Banner carriers were Christopher Riley – National Technical Honor Society; Orion Gasparich – SkillsUSA; Madeline Crowder – Health Science; Destiny Edmonds – Human Services; Jason Ellis – Information Technology, JJ Payne – Manufacturing; and Scott Schwerdtfeger – Transportation.

National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) inductees were applauded for their achievements. To be inducted into the National Technical Honor Society students must maintain an “A” average, attend at least 95 percent of their total program hours, and be nominated by their instructors. Graduates with the NTHS distinction were Madeline Crowder, Jasper Miller, and Christopher Riley,

JJ Payne led the Pledge of Allegiance and Orion Gasparich provided the invocation.

President Travis conferred diplomas and technical certificates for the following students: Kameka Nelson – Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration; Madeline Crowder – Pharmacy Technology; Brooklyn Elizabeth Birt, Destiny Edmonds, Richard Kraft, Chasity McGill, Alicea Ryan, and Ariana Wilson from Cosmetology; Griffin Balmer, Jason Ellis, and Shelby Irwin from Computer Information Technology; James Bowen, Orion Gasparich, Bianca Sholes Tuten, Andrew Stewart, and Adam Welch from Industrial Electrical Maintenance / Mechatronics; Jasper Miller and Christopher Riley from Mechatronics Multicraft Tech; Caden Crenshaw, Tyler Davenport, and JJ Payne from Welding Technology; James Adams, Talor Black, Jatias Elliot, Dekota French, Mitch Havens, Jerome Manuel, Ledell Wade III, and Kat Waynick from Automotive Technology; Edward Foster, Andrew Onks, and Scott Schwerdtfeger from Diesel Powered Equipment Technology.

About Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson

TCAT Dickson is a Tennessee Board of Regents institution, is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education, and complies with non-discrimination laws: Title VI, Title IX, Section 504, and ADA. Located on Highway 46 in Dickson, the technical training college also has extension campuses in Clarksville, and Franklin. Additional information about the school is located at www.TCATDickson.edu.