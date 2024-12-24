Tennessee Titans Battle Jacksonville Jaguars in High-Stakes Road Matchup

Tennessee Titans (3-12) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

Sunday, December 29th, 2024 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CT

Jacksonville, FL | EverBank Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (3-12) travel to Jacksonville this week to face the AFC South rival Jaguars (3-12). Kickoff at EverBank Stadium (capacity 67,838) is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CT on Sunday, December 29th.

The Titans and Jaguars will meet for the second time in a four-week span. On December 8th, the Jaguars visited Nissan Stadium and claimed a 10-6 victory. After the Titans led 6-0, the Jaguars rallied for 10 points in the fourth quarter, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a Tank Bigsby run with 6 minutes and 46 seconds remaining.

Following their visit to Jacksonville, the Titans will conclude their 2024 campaign at home against the AFC South champion Houston Texans on either January 4th or 5th. The NFL’s Week 18 game days and times have not been announced.

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes, analyst Adam Archuleta, and reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of the market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan, and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

Last week at Indianapolis, the Tennessee Titans played their first of three consecutive AFC South games to conclude the season. After trailing 38-7, the Titans scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to cut the deficit to eight points. However, the Colts thwarted the comeback effort and prevailed 38-30.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph registered his fourth start of the season and completed 23 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns with three interceptions. He tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley in the first quarter and found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Running back Tyjae Spears added two of the career-best rushing touchdowns. He scored on carries of 11 yards and two yards, giving him back-to-back performances with multiple touchdowns for the first time in his two-year career. Meanwhile, fellow running back Tony Pollard reached 1,017 rushing yards in 2024 to establish a career-high and register his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season.

On defense, safety Amani Hooker set a career-high with his fifth interception of the season. His five interceptions are tied for fifth in the NFL and tied for second in the AFC.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is in his third season as the head coach of the Jaguars. He led the Jaguars to a division title in 2022 before the team went 9-8 in 2023.

The Jaguars traveled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders last week and lost 19-14. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas totaled nine receptions for 132 yards and a score, notching his second straight game with at least nine receptions and 100 yards.

With quarterback Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve since prior to the first Titans-Jaguars matchup, Mac Jones started his third consecutive game. Jones, who is in his first year in Jacksonville after three seasons in New England, passed for 247 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.