Keri Lovato: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Written by Keri Lovato
Clarksville City Council Ward 12

City of Clarksville - Ward 12Dear Neighbors,

I want to take a moment to wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

The holidays are a time to reflect on the blessings of the past year and look forward to the opportunities ahead. Let’s celebrate the season with joy, gratitude, and togetherness as we continue to make Ward 12 a community we’re proud to call home!

Wishing you peace, joy, and warmth this holiday season!

Keri Lovato

We Need Your Input on Swan Lake

As the state of Tennessee plans for the future of Dunbar Cave State Park and Swan Lake, your feedback is crucial. Please take a moment to fill out the input form and share your thoughts on what you’d like to see in this space.

Your voice matters, and I want to ensure this project reflects the needs and desires of our community.

Link to Public In Put From – Dunbar Cave State Park – Swan Lake

Links to Community Resources

 

