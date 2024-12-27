Clarksville Police Seek Leads in Bella’s Closet Trailer Theft

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has released surveillance footage showing the trailer being towed by a black Chevy Suburban. The vehicle was heading west on Kraft Street on December 22nd, 2024, at 7:40am, then turning north onto New Providence Boulevard.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, submit a tip online at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers website or call the Tipline at 931.645.8477.