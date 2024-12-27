Late Comeback Falls Short as Tennessee Titans Lose to Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14

2024 Week 14: Titans 6, Jaguars 10

Sunday, December 8th, 2024 • 12:00pm CST • Nissan Stadium

Clarksville, TN – In Week 14 of the 2024 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted division rival Jacksonville Jaguars and fell by a score of 10-6.

The Titans opened the game with an 11-play, 51-yard drive that was capped off by a 46- yard field goal from K Nick Folk to make it 3-0 early in the first quarter. RB Tony Pollard rushed five times for 35 yards while RB Tyjae Spears added 10 yards on three carries on the drive.

On the ensuing drive for the Jaguars, CB Chidobe Awuzie intercepted a QB Mac Jones pass and returned it eight yards to the Tennessee 37-yard line. But the Titans were unable to capitalize on the turnover as they went three-and-out on the next possession.

Later in the second quarter, the Titans faced first-and-goal from the Jaguars four-yard line but failed to score after three incompletions led to a turnover on downs.

Jacksonville took over from their own two-yard line and drove down to the Tennessee 36- yard line on 12 plays, that included three third-down conversions. But facing second-and-13, Jones was intercepted for a second time, this time by LB Otis Reese IV, his first career interception, that put a halt to the Jaguars drive with one second left on the clock in the first half.

Both teams traded punts to start the second half, before the Titans took over at their own 34-yard line. Will Levis connected with WR Tyler Boyd and TE Chig Okonkwo for two third-down conversions before the drive stalled. Folk extended the Titans lead to 6-0 on a 39-yard field goal with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Jacksonville cut the lead to 6-3 with a 23-yard field goal from K Cam Little which capped a 14-play, 65-yard drive that featured a 12-yard run by RB Tank Bigsby on fourth-and-two. The Titans were forced to punt on the next drive and the Jaguars took over at their own 19-yard line. Jones then led a seven-play, 81-yard drive capped off by an eight-yard touchdown run by Bigsby for Jacksonville to take their first lead of the day at 10-6 with 6:46 left in the game.

The Titans were unable to rally. Despite reaching the Jacksonville nine-yard line, Levis and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine couldn’t connect in the back of the end zone on fourth-andthree for another turnover on downs.

The Titans defense forced a three-and-out, but with only 49 seconds remaining all four of Levis’ passes fell incomplete and the Jaguars finished the game in victory formation to drop the Titans to 3-10 on the season.