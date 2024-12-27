Senator Marsha Blackburn Secures Tennessee Priorities in 2025 National Defense Bill

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after securing vital wins for Tennessee in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the Senate yesterday and will soon be signed into law:

“In the face of formidable threats from Communist China, Iran, and Russia, this year’s national defense bill will help safeguard U.S. national security and support our men and women in uniform,” said Senator Blackburn. “Tennessee is home to tens of thousands of active-duty service members, and this legislation will enhance their defense capabilities, support the development of new technology, and strengthen cybersecurity efforts in the Volunteer State.”

Key Tennessee Priorities

Support the Pathfinder Program, which is developing technological solutions for real-world Army challenges at Vanderbilt University and in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Support the development of advanced materials for hypersonic vehicles, including at Arnold Air Force Base and the University of Tennessee Space Institute

Support modernization efforts at production and support facilities, including at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant

Continue to support the construction of the Uranium Processing Facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex

Support Unmanned Arial Systems (UAS) test capabilities, unmanned underwater vehicle experiments, and other research projects, including through the partnership between the University of Memphis and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division on President’s Island in Memphis, Tennessee

Support advanced materials manufacturing research, including ongoing research between the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Army Research Lab, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Support the Nonproliferation Stewardship Program (NSP), creating a workforce of nuclear subject matter experts through Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and Y-12 National Security Complex

Support the classified additive manufacturing partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory for future Air Force assets, including at Arnold Air Force Base

Support cybersecurity for autonomous vehicles research, including at Tennessee Tech University.

