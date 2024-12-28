APSU Men’s Basketball Returns Home to Close 2024 With Brescia Battle, Sunday

Austin Peay (4-8 | 9-9 ASUN ) vs. Brescia (2-7 | 0-2 RSC)

Sunday, December 29th, 2024 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team returns home for the final time in 2024 for a Sunday 4:00pm battle with Brescia in its nonconference finale on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (4-8) looks to end a six-game losing streak against NAIA Brescia (2-7). The Governors are coming off an 85-55 loss at Vanderbilt, December 21st, before the Christmas break. LJ Thomas led both teams with 20 points after missing games against Southern Illinois (December 14th) and Ohio (December 18th), marking his team-best fifth 20-point performance of the season.

The Governors were outscored 38-35 in the final 20 minutes but were unable to overcome a 37-20 halftime deficit against its Southeastern Conference foe.

Thomas leads APSU with 183 points and 18.3 points per game in 10 starts and appearances this season. Thomas is one of nine newcomers on the Govs’ roster this season. Those nine newcomers are accounting for 488 – or 64.8% – of Austin Peay State University’s 753 points this season. The North Carolina State transfer is followed by newcomers Tekao Carpenter and Quan Lax’s 71 and 67 points, which are fourth and fifth on the team, respectively.

Sai Witt is second on the team and leads five returning letterwinners with 93 points and 13.3 points per game this season. After missing five games earlier in the campaign, Witt is averaging 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in his first three games back. Witt’s best performance of the season thus far came in his return to the court, when the 6-8 big man logged APSU’s first double-double of the season in a 25-point, 10-rebound outing against Southern Illinois on December 14th.

Sunday’s game is the second regular-season meeting between the Governors and Bearcats and the first since a 101-46 Austin Peay State University victory on December 28th, 2010.

The last time the Governors and Bearcats met on the hardwood, APSU set the Winfield Dunn Center facility record with 30 assists to improve to 9-6 in its penultimate nonconference game of the 2010-11 season.



Austin Peay State University’s game against Brescia will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University enters its final game of 2024 and its last nonconference contest of the season 4-8 and looking to end a six-game losing streak.

Austin Peay State University is 2-1 at home this season and 16-4 all-time on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

LJ Thomas leads Austin Peay State University with 18.3 points per game and has paced the Govs in scoring seven times.

LJ Thomas’ 34:55 minutes per game lead the ASUN and rank 49th in the NCAA.

Austin Peay State University has used 10 different starting lineups this season, including in each of the last nine games.

Terrell Gaines became the 11th Gov and second freshman to start a game this season against Vanderbilt, December 21st.

Quan Lax leads APSU with 11 starts this season.

Austin Peay State University is second in the ASUN with 13.3 free throws made and 19.1 free throws attempted per game.

The Governors’ 72 scoring defense is third in the ASUN.

Isaac Haney leads the ASUN and ranks 89th nationally with an 86.1 free-throw percentage.

Head coach Corey Gipson‘s 23 wins at Austin Peay State University are tied with Ed Thompson (1977-79) for the 10th-most in program history.

Austin Peay State University is 4-0 this season when it shoots at least 45% from the field and 3-0 when shooting at least 35% from three-point range.

Austin Peay State University is 4-1 when scoring more points off turnovers than the opponent and is averaging 15.3 points off opponent mishaps.

About the Brescia Bearcats

Brescia’s game against the Governors will be an exhibition for them, while the contest counts for APSU.

The Bearcats are 2-7 through nine games.

Brescia was picked to finish 10th in the River States Conference after missing the postseason last season.

The Bearcats are 0-3 against Division I teams this season with losses to Evansville, Cleveland State, and Bellarmine.

The Bearcats’ last win against a NCAA school came against DII Christian Brothers three years ago.

Damian Garcia leads Brescia with 23.4 points per game this season and has scored 10-plus points each game and has two 30-point performances, both coming in BU wins.

Brescia is 84-of-245 (34.3%) from three-point range.

Follow the APSU Govs

