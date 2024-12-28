Art in Bloom: A Stunning Evening of Elegance at the Customs House Museum, January 10th

Clarksville, TN – Prepare to be enchanted as the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center hosts its premier winter fundraiser, Art in Bloom, on January 10th, 2025, from 6:00pm-8:00pm.

Sponsored by Planters Bank, this elegant evening promises an extraordinary blend of art, nature, and celebration.

Guests will marvel at the intricate floral arrangements inspired by the museum’s timeless art collection. Crafted by local floral designers, these stunning creations showcase the perfect marriage of natural beauty and artistic vision. Each display is a testament to creativity, offering attendees a unique perspective on the synergy between fine art and floral design.

This sophisticated soiree is not just about visual splendor; attendees can indulge in a delectable spread of savory and sweet treats while enjoying a curated selection of fine wines and bourbons. For those seeking a spirited thrill, the event features an exciting bourbon and tequila pull.

Live music will provide the perfect backdrop for the evening, creating an atmosphere of elegance and festivity. Whether you bring a date or gather with friends, Art in Bloom offers the ideal setting for a memorable night out.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are $75.00 and are expected to sell out quickly. Secure yours today by visiting customshousemuseum.org or calling 931.648.5780 ext. 2039.

Don’t miss this enchanting celebration of art, beauty, and community at the Customs House Museum’s Art in Bloom.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org