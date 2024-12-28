Funny4Fund$ Brings Laughter to Support Recover Our Sons Mentoring Program

Clarksville, TN – Funny4Fund$ Tennessee brought comedians Sean Hughes, Dan Whitehurst, and Moody Molavi to The Fallen Brewery recently, where they performed to raise money for Recover our Sons, a local mentoring program.

John Jones, Sr. says Recover our Sons is a non-profit that mentors young men between the ages of 7 and 18. “We meet from 8:00am to 12:00pm on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month,” Jones said. “We meet twice a month to complete a three-month module.

“We have a website – Recover our sons, or you can go to our Facebook page. It’s mainly a mentoring program. We take young men out of their every-day normal routine. We show them different things, introduce them to different people, and teach classes on h-vac, culinary, agriculture, and anything we can do to let them see the opportunities that are out there.

“One of our mentors has a welding business now. He’s in trade school because of our program. We’re letting young men know there are other opportunities besides playing sports and rapping. A lot of our mentors grew up without fathers. We’re trying to step in for those who need a father figure in their life, but we also have fathers bringing their sons to us so that we can build on what they are doing.”

Funny4Fund$’ Chris Monhollen posted after the show that the event raised $13,100 to help fund and expand the program.

Photo Gallery