Thousands Celebrate Latin Heritage at Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation’s 4th Annual Festival in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Between 5,000 and 7,500 people attended the 4th Annual Clarksville Hispanic American Family Foundation’s (CHAFF) Latin Festival at Liberty Park.

The day was filled with authentic food, music, and culture that represented the Latin heritage of about 17-18% of Montgomery County’s population. Incredible aromas from Food trucks and food vendors filled the air. Festival-goers enjoyed delicacies from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and more. Music and dancing were non-stop, both inside and outside the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Organizer Belinda Matinez said, “It’s important to keep our cultural heritage alive. This has been a great event so far. We try to do something different every year, so our goal is to keep learning and growing. Today, we had lots of people from Nashville and other nearby communities here. Some came from as far away as Chicago. It was a beautiful day.”

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said the CHAFF’s Heritage Festival is one of his favorite events of the year. “CHAFF does such a great job putting this on and educating our kids on the importance of their heritage and the Hispanic culture. The Hispanic culture here in Montgomery County is woven into the fabric of who we are, and it is part of what makes this such a great community.”

Photo Gallery