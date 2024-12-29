Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 29th – January 2nd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a mixed bag of weather this week, ranging from showers and gusty winds to sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

With a blend of rain and sun, the upcoming days will demand a balance of raincoats and sweaters. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the week’s weather:

Showers will dominate Sunday morning, tapering off by late morning, with a high near 61°F. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph could bring gusts up to 30 mph, so hold onto those umbrellas. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Sunday night will bring a 30% chance of residual showers before 9:00pm, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a low near 44°F. Winds will calm down, shifting to the southwest and becoming nearly still after midnight.

Monday offers a respite from the rain with mostly sunny skies and a high near 60°F. Calm morning winds will shift to a light breeze from the south by afternoon.

Monday night, however, will see showers return, especially after midnight, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 47°F, with southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph turning southwest and gusting up to 20 mph.

Rain chances will linger into Tuesday morning, with a 30% chance of showers before noon. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 53°F. Southwest winds at 15 mph will shift to the west-northwest by afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph adding a brisk edge to the air.

Tuesday night will remain mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures, dropping to a low near 34°F, and northwest winds around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

The first day of the new year will feature partly sunny skies and a cooler high near 42°F. West-northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph may gust up to 20 mph.

The skies will clear by Wednesday night, offering a low of 26°F and calm conditions as the winds subside entirely.

The sun will dominate Thursday’s skies, with temperatures climbing to a high near 43°F.

Clouds will increase by Thursday night, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 31°F.

This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County offers a range of weather conditions, from rain-soaked mornings to sunny but crisp afternoons. Stay prepared for fluctuating temperatures and keep an umbrella and jacket handy for the varying weather patterns.