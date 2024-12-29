Customs House Museum Welcomes Scotty Kilmer for Car Q&A Event on January 5th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center invites the public to hear Scotty Kilmer, YouTube mechanic with over 2.8 billion views, during our Sundays at 3:00 adult lecture series on January 5th, 2025 at 3:00pm.

Scotty Kilmer will be available to answer all your car and automobile questions. Scotty has been a mechanic for 56 years and now hosts the most watched car channel in America.

The Sundays at 3:00 lecture series features a different speaker the first Sunday of every month at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Created by Stephanie Stafford, the Curator of Education, this lecture series will feature new speakers throughout 2025. The lecture series takes place in the Customs House Museum’s Geraldine Brame Turner Auditorium, which is wheelchair accessible.

This program is a high demand, so be sure to register now: Sundays at 3:00: Scotty Kilmer. Live. Answering All Your Car Questions – Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

The Sundays at 3:00 adult lecture series is free, but it does not include admission to the museum’s galleries.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org