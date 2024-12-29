The Harlem Globetrotters Are Coming to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Get ready, Clarksville! The iconic Harlem Globetrotters are making their triumphant return to F&M Bank Arena on January 31st, 2025, for a night of high-flying, rim-rocking basketball magic. This electrifying showdown against their infamous rivals, the Washington Generals, promises to be an unforgettable evening of dazzling dunks, trick shots, and nonstop entertainment.

This year, the Globetrotters are turning up the heat with all-new challenges and jaw-dropping feats that will leave fans on the edge of their seats. From gravity-defying slam dunks to their signature four-point shots, these world-class athletes will showcase skills that seem almost too incredible to believe. Expect the unexpected in this thrilling battle of talent, teamwork, and pure basketball brilliance!

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Arrive early for the exclusive Magic Pass experience, where fans can meet the players, learn tricks, and even take the court. After the game, stick around for post-game autographs and unforgettable memories with your favorite Globetrotters stars.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this legendary event. Tickets are on sale now, so grab yours today and prepare for a night of fun, laughter, and unbelievable basketball skills. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a first-timer, the Harlem Globetrotters at F&M Bank Arena will be a night to remember!

For tickets and more information, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com

The Harlem Globetrotters will soon celebrate their upcoming centennial in 2026, bringing laughter, joy, and long-lasting memories to fans that transcend generations. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, and let us know why you love the Globetrotters! Use #DearHarlemGlobetrotters on social media or write to us at info@harlemglobetrotters.com!

Group Sales: Bringing your whole crew to the game? No problem! Discover the perks of buying group tickets! Enjoy big savings off the regular box office price and explore prime seating options just for your group. It’s a win-win for you and your friends! Level-up your next group outing at www.harlemglobetrotters.com/groups/#ContactUs.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee. For more information, call 931.343.3622 or visit www.myfmbankarena.com