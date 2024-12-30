Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 30th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 30th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Trouble is an 8 year old mixed breed. Don’t let her name fool you, this sweetheart is anything but trouble. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is good with children and other dogs. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

Sparks is a 10 year old senior gal. She is fully vetted, smaller in size weighing in at 25 pounds, microchipped and will be spayed before heading to her new family. She is very sweet and does not seem to be treat motivated, but does enjoy being with her people. Don’t be deterred by her age, senior dogs with proper care still have many more years of love to give.

Buddy is a handsome male Siamese mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He has the most beautiful markings and will be a wonderful companion.

Claire is a female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. Clair loves burying herself under blankets. Might have the makings of a great snuggle buddy. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is an adult shorthair cat. This sweetheart is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. Stubbs is good with other cats, is quite the talker and absolutely loves being with his people. He is funny, good natured and a joy to be around. He is so fun, loves toys and is very sweet and loving. He will be a fantastic, delightful addition to any family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Monty is a young 4 month old male domestic shorthair kitty. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will come with a voucher for neutering/rabies when he is 6 months old. Monty is good with children and other cats. He is just a sweetheart, very playful and will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

For more information and application contact: (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and a half year old female Black Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She is good with older kids and has been around other dogs with proper introductions. She does have a lot of that Lab personality so she is very energetic and will do best with an active family with Lab experience who will offer her various adventures to help channel her energy and will continue with consistent training.

She must have room to run and an adopter with lots of patience, time and love to help her become her best self. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.



If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ruger is a one year old male Cattle dog mix. This sweet boy is fully vetted, neutered and house/kennel trained. Ruger is wonderful with other dogs, adores children and coexists with dog savvy cats. He just wants to be with his people and will be happy chilling out or running around outside. Ruger will make a wonderful addition to your family. He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee.

For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tator is a 2 and a half year old male miniature Poodle. He is fully vetted, house trained, microchipped and HW negative. This little guy is very selective about his person and is not a fan of people just reaching out to him or trying to pick him up until he knows you and feels safe and comfortable. He will definitely need slow introductions and he prefers no children please. Tator has been around other dogs and done fine with introductions.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Jingle Bells is a 2 month old female kitten with a coat as soft as cashmere. She is ready for PRE ADOPTION! She adores being loved on and cuddled. She is vetted with age appropriate vaccinations and litter trained. She has been around calm children but is a bit shy at first so small, active children might be a bit much for her now. She does well with other cats and would do fine with a cat savvy dog with proper introductions.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

The Country Canines (Loretta, Willie, Faith & Shania) are just waiting for their forever homes! These sweet pups are available for pre adoption and will be able to go to their new families by January 25th when they are 10 weeks old. They will be vetted with appropriate vaccinations, deworming, microchipped and spayed/neutered and on all preventatives.

Their adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about them you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/mutts or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Chelle is a young beautiful Black Lab mix. She is fully vetted, house trained and gets along with other dogs and enjoys being with her people. She is very athletic and would be a great jogging partner. Chelle would benefit from a strong leader who will continue with her training. She loves food and affection so training should be very easy. She does have a lot of energy so she would do best with children 10 or older just due to her energy being a lot for toddlers right now.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a lovely mixed breed and is a hiker’s dream! She is fully vetted, spayed and loves to be outdoors. She is in her happy place hiking and enjoying the great outdoors. She would be fine with older children and is dog selective so getting her out there running, hiking and swimming will help channel her energy and be great exercise. Windy will do best as an only dog with a very active owner.

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing