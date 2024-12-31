College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Highlight New Year’s Day 2025 Action

Clarksville, TN – New Year’s Day 2025 promises an exhilarating lineup of college football, featuring three pivotal College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchups that will captivate fans nationwide.

Kicking off the day’s action is the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 12:00pm CT, where the fifth-seeded Texas Longhorns face the fourth-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This game, broadcast on ESPN, pits Texas’s high-powered offense against Arizona State’s formidable defense, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

Following the Peach Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game commences at 4:00pm CT in Pasadena, California. Top-seeded Oregon Ducks take on the eighth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in this classic bowl setting. Oregon’s dynamic offense, led by a versatile quarterback, clashes with Ohio State’s resilient defense, promising a game rich in tradition and intensity. Fans can tune in to ESPN to catch all the action.

The day’s excitement culminates with the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 7:45pm CT, featuring the second-seeded Georgia Bulldogs against the seventh-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Georgia’s stout defense meets Notre Dame’s balanced offensive attack in a prime-time showdown that could have significant implications for the national championship race. This marquee matchup will also be broadcast on ESPN.

Each of these quarterfinal games not only offers the thrill of high-stakes competition but also serves as a gateway to the coveted College Football Playoff National Championship. As teams vie for supremacy, fans can expect a day filled with strategic battles, standout performances, and unforgettable moments that embody the spirit of college football.

As the sun sets on January 1st, the landscape of college football will be irrevocably shaped by the outcomes of these contests, setting the stage for the semifinals and bringing us closer to crowning the national champion. It’s a day that promises to be etched in the annals of college football history.