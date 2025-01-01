APSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Eastern Kentucky in Conference Opener

Austin Peay (5-6 | 0-0 ASUN) vs. Eastern Kentucky (10-3 | 0-0 ASUN)

Thursday, January 2nd, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play against longtime rival Eastern Kentucky for a Thursday 6:00pm matchup on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (5-6, 0-0 ASUN) concluded its nonconference season with a 73-66 win against UT Southern on Dec. 28. La’Nya Foster tallied her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Five Governors scored in double figures in the win: Nariyah Simmons (10), Anala Nelson (10), Anovia Sheals (13), Sa’Mya Wyatt (13), La’Nya Foster (16), marking the first time since Feb. 10 that there were five players with ten or more points.

Eastern Kentucky (10-3, 0-0 ASUN) enters conference play after an 81-66 win at Samford on December 29th. Alice Recanati led the Colonels with 22 points, and Kailani Lindsey grabbed 11 rebounds.

This will be the 88th meeting of the Governors and the Colonels in a rivalry that dates back to 1978 when both teams were members of the Ohio Valley Conference. Eastern Kentucky leads the all-time series 47-40. However, the Govs have claimed the last ten victories, including a 77-55 ASUN quarterfinal win on March 5, 2023.

APSU is 23-24 all-time in conference openers and is 2-0 in ASUN play openers. The Govs have opened conference play five times against the Colonels and are 4-1.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, Ethan Schmidt)

From The Jump

La’Nya Foster is first in the ASUN with 20 blocks and 1.82 per game, ranking 57th and 48th nationally, respectively. Her 7.5 rebounds and 2.00 steals per game rank third in the ASUN.

Foster leads the aPSU Govs in rebounds (7.5), assists (2.4), blocks (1.8), and steals (2.0).

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 54.5 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt’s 12.5 points per game and 54.4 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera and Foster lead APSU with 11 three-pointers.

Head coach Brittany Young is 4-0 against the Colonels.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Their Head Coach: Greg Todd is in his fourth season at the helm of Colonel women’s basketball and is 65-45 in his time in Richmond. He is 327-215 in his 19-year career.

2024-25 Record: 10-3

2023-24 Record: 22-12, 9-7 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell 68-57 to Central Arkansas in the ASUN Semifinals, March 12th. The Colonels competed in the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament, where they fell 83-75 to Purdue Fort Wayne on March 20.

Notable Returner: Kaitlyn Costner is in her second season with the Colonels after transferring from Ohio State for the 2023-24 season. She leads EKU with 13.6 points per game and a season-high of 24 points at Radford on November 23rd.

Notable Newcomer: Liz Friehofer is in her first year with the Colonels after prepping at Cooper High School. The Union, Kentucky native has won four ASUN Freshman of the Week titles, averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Follow The APSU Govs

