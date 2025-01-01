Brie en Croute, or Baked Brie in Puff Pastry recipe

Clarksville, TN – Brie en Croute, or Baked Brie in Puff Pastry, is a timeless and elegant appetizer that’s as impressive as it is delicious.

Perfect for holiday gatherings, dinner parties, or an indulgent snack, this dish combines the rich creaminess of Brie cheese with the buttery, flaky goodness of puff pastry.

Topped with sweet jam and a crunch of nuts, it’s a symphony of textures and flavors that’s simple to prepare yet guaranteed to delight your guests.

Brie en Croute or Baked Brie in Puff Pastry

6-8 Servings

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

1 round of Brie cheese, 8 ounces

2 tablespoons honey or jam of choice (consider raspberry, fig or apricot)

(Optional) chopped walnuts, pistachios, or sliced almonds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Slice the top rind off the brie Place the Brie on the pastry sheet (on a lined baking sheet) Spread jam and nuts on top of the Brie then fold the dough over, in a circular

fashion, creasing as you go, and cutting off any excess when finished. Bake for 30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Serve with crackers and or apple slices.

Once the Brie en Croute is golden and fragrant, allow it to cool slightly before serving alongside crackers or crisp apple slices for the ultimate pairing. This warm, gooey, and irresistibly satisfying appetizer is sure to become a favorite centerpiece for your gatherings. Whether you’re entertaining guests or treating yourself to a gourmet moment, this recipe brings a touch of sophistication to any occasion.